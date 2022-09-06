Confirmed! Olive Garden to open first PH branch at this mall in September

OLIVE GARDEN. The US chain is opening in the Philippines.

Garlic breadsticks, anyone? The US restaurant chain is ready to serve its signature Italian-American faves to Metro Manila foodies in a few days!

MANILA, Philippines – Who’s just here for the garlic breadsticks? PSA, Metro Manila: America’s famous casual restaurant chain Olive Garden is set to open its first branch in the Philippines on Monday, September 12!

Olive Garden, known for its Italian-American cuisine, will be located at Level 2, South Entertainment Mall at SM Mall of Asia. It will be open from 11 am to 10 pm daily.

PHILIPPINE STOREFRONT. Photo from The Bistro Group

Olive Garden’s first Philippine store is at 382 square meters, and will be able to seat 300 guests at its indoor and al fresco dining areas. The family-style dining resto will be serving many items from its signature menu, like the freshly baked Garlic Breadsticks (of course); “Never-Ending” Garden Salad and Soups; Chicken Alfredo; Lasagna; Chicken Parmigiana; Shrimp Scampi; and Create-Your-Own-Pasta, among many others.

The SM MOA restaurant will retain Olive Garden’s distinct bistro elements with earth tones and elements inspired by the Italian countryside. The space will house family-style round tables, booth seatings, four-seater tables, and solo seats at the bar area.

Olive Garden was brought to the Philippines by The Bistro Group, who also recently brought in LA donut chain Randy’s Donuts in May. The local resto group is also bringing in Brazil’s famous steakhouse Fogo de Chão to the country in 2023.

The Bistro Group is behind other franchises like Denny’s, Texas Roadhouse, Hard Rock Café, Buffalo Wild Wings, Modern Shanghai, Fish & Co., Italiannis, and TGIFridays.

Olive Garden is one of the largest American-Italian restaurant chains, with over 880 restaurants globally. Its headquarters is located in Florida. – Rappler.com