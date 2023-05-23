Froyo craving satisfied! Red Mango resumes operations after temporary closure

The beloved frozen yogurt shop is back in business across its 6 Metro Manila stores

MANILA, Philippines – It’s the comeback Filipino froyo fans have been waiting for! Red Mango Philippines announced on Sunday, May 21 that they are back in business, serving froyo once again after a Metro Manila-wide temporary closure on May 18.

All Red Mango branches are up and running again, with the froyo shop writing: “Fill up on Red Mango Froyo to your heart’s content! All branches are NOW OPEN so come and get your Froyo!”

Red Mango announced a temporary closure due to delays in restocking, promising that they’d be back with “better news soon.”

Red Mango’s stores can be found in Robinsons Place Manila, Glorietta 4, Greenhills Promenade, Eastwood Mall, UP Town Center, and TriNoma. – Rappler.com