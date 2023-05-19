No more froyo for now! Red Mango closes down temporarily

Sorry, froyo fans – your favorite froyo shop is cooling off in the meantime

MANILA, Philippines – Right in the middle of summer, really? Heartbroken froyo fans won’t be happy to know that Red Mango Philippines is closing all of its branches temporarily due to restocking issues, and we don’t know how to cool down from this bad news.

The beloved froyo brand announced on Facebook on Thursday, May 18 that they are out of froyo, and are working to restock soon.

“We’ve run out of froyo. We’re so sorry and sad to be temporarily closing our doors to you, froyo lovers. We hope for your patience and understanding as we work on restocking as soon as possible. We promise to be back with better news soon,” Red Mango wrote.

The brand has yet to confirm a reopening date.

Red Mango, an international frozen yogurt and smoothie brand, first opened in the Philippines in 2009 with its first branch in TriNoma Mall. The website currently lists six other branches, including a second stall in TriNoma, and others in Greenhills Promenade, U.P. Town Center, Glorietta 4, Robinsons Place Manila, and Eastwood Mall.

In March 2020, Red Mango Philippines closed down its stores due to the COVID-19 lockdown, but continued operations by selling froyo pints via delivery. They reopened in 2021 as restrictions eased. Hopefully, we’ll be able to enjoy their froyo again very soon! – Rappler.com