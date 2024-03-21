Love coffee a latte? BGC’s Coffee Festival returns on March 23 to 24

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Heads up, coffee lovers! Here’s what to expect from the festival’s third run.

MANILA, Philippines – Attention all coffee-holics! Got any weekend plans? The third edition of Bonifacio Global City’s Coffee Festival is happening on Saturday, March 23, to Sunday, March 24, from 8 am to 9:30 pm on 5th Avenue!

This year’s festival is packed with all sorts of hobby-centric activities that aren’t limited to just coffee – there will be an extensive line-up of local merchants, artists, pop-up shops, and hands-on workshops, all catered to the love of coffee, art, biking, and more.

ART INSTALLATIONS. The festival goes beyond the beverage. Bonifacio Global City

You can try your hand at pottery, finally get inked for the first time, or witness a coffee-brewing competition! You’ll find Crimson River’s tattoo pop-up, Wabi Sabi Studio’s mug pottery workshop, Posh Nails’ nail art pop-up, Paint It Fun’s paint pouring workshop, and The Archive Booth’s photo booth.

BIKING, ART, AND MORE. There’s tons to do at the festival. Bonifacio Global City

BGC’s thriving cycling community is very welcome – there will be special events like San Ride Bukas’ Women Empowerment Through Cycling panel and community rides hosted by San Ride Bukas and Wideye Coffee. Cycling gear will also be available to purchase, from R.O.X., Adidas, Specialized Philippines, The Breakaway + Passe, Life Cycle, 2Wheel Nation Cycling, Papsy’s Bikes and Brews, and San Ride Bukas.

Of course, no Coffee Fest is complete without coffee! Both local and international roasters are taking the spotlight, such as Single Origin, Tiger Sugar, Pocofino, Elephant Grounds, harlan + holden Coffee, Coffee Laboratory, Supersam, and Malongo Atelier Barista.

LIVE COFFEE DEMOS. Get to see how the best baristas make coffee. Bonifacio Global City

Other food and beverage brands to expect are Paik’s Coffee and Bakery, Figaro, Muji, Ten-Four Coffee, Wideye Coffee, KombiBrew, 1C Coffee, Fireplace, De’ja Brew, Sweets & Grinds, Seattle’s Best Coffee, and Kaulayaw, as well as Twenty Four Bakeshop, Baristart, Cooper’s Coffee Haus, Baker J, Seven Coffee, Randy’s Donuts, Krispy Kreme, Jamba Juice, Kiji Bakehouse, Sspace Coffee, Auro Chocolate Cafe, Nespresso, and Arabica.

You can also elevate your coffee knowledge with live demos and competitions hosted by industry experts, and enjoy performances and live beats by OPM artists like Tolo Marvelous, Norris King, Red-I, and DMaps (Diego Mapa) on March 23 and an all-women set consisting of Poli Poli, Seoulstepps, and DJ Honey on March 24.

BGC welcomed the second iteration of its Coffee Festival in March 2023, and had its debut launch back in September 2022. Entrance is free of charge. – Rappler.com