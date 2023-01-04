Go nuts for Starbucks’ new Hazelnut Dolce Latte 

There's also a new Jasmine Clementine Pure Matcha Latte on the menu!

MANILA, Philippines – If you’re nuts for anything hazelnut, Starbucks’ new winter beverage may satisfy your craving! The coffee chain introduced the new Hazelnut Dolce Latte, available in all branches starting Tuesday, January 3.

HAZELNUT DOLCE LATTE. Photo courtesy of Starbucks Philippines

The creamy beverage has espresso combined with steamed milk and a nutty-sweet hazelnut dolce sauce, with a sprinkle of mocha powder on top. It comes in hot, iced, and frappe forms, and costs P195, P210, and P225 for the tall, grande, and venti sizes, respectively.

MATCHA LATTE. Photo courtesy of Starbucks Philippines

There’s also a new Jasmine Clementine Pure Matcha Latte on the menu, which features jasmine citrus flavored milk, topped with shots of lightly sweetened pure matcha. The creamy, aromatic drink in hot or iced formats costs P180, P195, and P210.

As for Starbucks’ new pastries, the Mango Float Cake and My Valentine Doughnut return to the menu, as well as the Dark Mocha Loma Cake, Double Chunky Chocolate Cookie, No-Chicken Caesar Wrap, and Bucatini Kung Pao Pasta. – Rappler.com