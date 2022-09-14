It’s fall szn! Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte is back, new brown sugar drinks on menu

There's also a new Brown Sugar Iced Shaken Espresso and Frappuccino in town!

MANILA, Philippines – Even though we don’t have autumn in the Philippines, Starbucks is still ushering in fall szn with the annual return of the seasonal favorite Pumpkin Spice Latte!

It’s back on the menu starting Tuesday, September 13 in all Starbucks stores. As usual, the Pumpkin Spice Latte’s got espresso and milk with pumpkin spice sauce, topped with whipped cream and pumpkin spice topping. It’s available hot and iced in tall, grande, and venti sizes for P175, P190, and P205, respectively. As a frappuccino, it costs P180, P195, and P210.

There are new drinks in town too, like the Brown Sugar Soymilk Iced Shaken Espresso – espresso with plant-based milk and brown sugar syrup – for P175, P190, and P205; and Brown Sugar Cocoa Oatmilk Frappuccino, which combines brown sugar, plant-based milk, and espresso for P195, P210, and P225.

The Pumpkin Spice Cream Cold brew also makes a comeback – it combines pumpkin cream cold foam with vanilla sweet cream and pumpkin spice sauce on top of Starbucks cold brew, sweetened with vanilla syrup and a dusting of pumpkin spice. It costs P195, P210, and P225.

As for Starbucks’ pastries, the Tuna Melt (P185) is back, and on the menu are Apple Pumpkin Naked Cake, Mango Coconut Mousse Cake, Green Monster Doughnut (white chocolate matcha), and Ham and Cheese Crepe. Everything is available in stores or for delivery through GrabFood or Foodpanda. – Rappler.com