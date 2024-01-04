LOOK: The Matcha Tokyo now brewing at this Quezon City mall

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Get your matcha-waited tea fix at The Matcha Tokyo's second branch!

MANILA, Philippines – Time for a rematch(a)! Japan’s The Matcha Tokyo – brought to the Philippines by The Tasteless Group – started brewing from its second branch on Wednesday, January 3, located at the ground floor of Gateway Mall 2, Cubao, Quezon City.

For your matcha-waited tea fix, The Matcha Tokyo’s premium and 100% organic matcha can now be ordered daily at Gateway Mall from 11 am to 11 pm until January 8. After the 8th, its hours will be from 10 am to 11 pm.

Since its foundation in Tokyo in 2018, The Matcha Tokyo has taken pride in its “highest quality” matcha, granting its tea leaves ceremonial-grade status. With the Japanese farm’s use of clean water, healthy soil, and high-quality control, only the best tea leaves are harvested by their experienced farmers once a year.

The Matcha Tokyo opened its first Metro Manila branch at Mitsukoshi Mall, Bonifacio Global City in November 2022.

The Matcha Tokyo’s best-selling Iced Matcha Latte starts at P250, and can be ordered using dairy, oat, soy, and almond milk options. Three different matcha options are available: the umami-forward Japan Premium, refreshing Kyoto Uji, and the strong and rare hand-picked Goko leaf. Coffee-based beverages, fruit teas, and matcha-forward pastries are also available to order. – Rappler.com