LOOK: Tiger Sugar opens 1st ever café in Makati City

The Taiwanese milk tea chain's first café in the world is now open at One Ayala!

MANILA, Philippines – Boba lovers and bes-teas, are you ready to discover your new milk tea go-to spot? Head on over to One Ayala in Makati City and visit Tiger Sugar’s newly-opened café!

On Friday, September 15, the Taiwan-based milk tea brand opened its first-ever sit-down café in the world, right in Metro Manila.

This branch serves the usual Tiger Sugar beverage menu that we’ve come to know and love – the signature Brown Sugar Boba Milk and Strawberry Daifuku – plus other new sweet offerings, and hot meals as well.

Tiger Sugar Café now serves burgers, rice bowls, noodles, and pasta for dine-in customers. They also teased a “special snack” made with boba and fries on social media.

Tiger Sugar originated in Taiwan in 2017, the birth place of bubble tea. Since then, Tiger Sugar has expanded to multiple stores in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the Philippines.

Tiger Sugar Café is located on the second floor of One Ayala, along Ayala Avenue, Makati City. It is open daily from 10 am to 9 pm. – Rappler.com