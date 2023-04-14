Brewing soon! UCC Park Café to open first Cavite branch

MANILA, Philippines – Brewing soon for the coffee-loving citizens of Cavite City is UCC Park Café’s first branch in Cavite, slated to open in May!
The new out-of-town branch will be located at Silang Village Square, Aguinaldo Highway, Kapitan Sayas St. in Silang, Cavite. The spacious, Zen-minimalist store, which is designed “similar to a hotel lounge with classic and sophisticated features,” will serve the Japanese café’s signature Western-Asian fusion dishes and coffee beverages (its famous Kori-Kohi included)!
On the Cavite branch’s opening day (the exact date has yet to be announced), walk-in guests will be able to win special prizes, freebies, and giveaways from the brand, such as free coffee upgrades, free cake of the day slices, tumblers, mugs, and more.
Aside from UCC Park Café Silang, another branch outside Metro Manila can be found in Nuvali, Laguna.
UCC Park Café is one of the brands of restaurant arm Mugen Group. Mugen Group is also behind CoCo Ichibanya, Mitsuyado Sei-men, Tendon Kohaku, Shaburi & Kintan Buffet, Yamato Bakery Cafe, and MOS Burger. – Steph Arnaldo/Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.