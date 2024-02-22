WATCH: Visit the Aguinaldo Shrine in Kawit, Cavite

Refresh your memory of Aguinaldo’s life and Philippine history on a trip to the site where Philippine independence was proclaimed in 1898

CAVITE, Philippines – The Aguinaldo shrine in Kawit, Cavite preserves the legacy and history of the first Philippine president, Emilio Aguinaldo. Famed as the site where Philippine independence was proclaimed in 1898, the property is the ancestral home of General Aguinaldo.

Today, it has been converted into a museum, after Aguinaldo donated the property to the government before his death. Visitors can refresh their memory of Aguinaldo’s life and Philippine history as they walk through the first level of the house — which has been converted into a museum gallery.

Various memorabilia are displayed – a few that belonged to the nation’s youngest president, artifacts from the Philippine revolution, and even an entrance to the Aguinaldo family’s bomb shelter.

The second floor is where one can see the well-preserved living space of the Aguinaldos, including much of their original wooden furniture. In the garden, the house’s classic architecture can be fully appreciated.

Visitors can cap off the day by paying homage to former president, who rests in his tomb beside his home.

The Aguinaldo shrine is open to the public from Tuesday-Sunday from 8 am-4 pm. – Rappler.com