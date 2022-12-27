Try kakanin-inspired bibingka waffles from this Pasig City bakery

MANILA, Philippines – The holiday season lives on! Just because Simbang Gabi is over, that doesn’t mean kakanin-inspired treats have to be – so, why not try bibingka waffles before the year ends?

Pasig City-based commissary Wacko Waffles – a local business specializing in the classic European pastry – released its seasonal Bibingkawacko Box (P700), comprised of three kinds of waffles at two pieces each.

Wacko Waffles serves the humble waffle in different spins, such as the Liege Waffle, which is similar to the classic waffle that’s thick, rich, and bready, made with yeast dough and pearl sugar. The chewy, gluten-free Mochi Waffle is made with sweet glutinous rice flour; and the Croffle is Korea’s trendy croissant-waffle hybrid that’s flaky, buttery, and chewy, made with French flour and French butter.

For the Bibingkawacko Box, the Liege Waffle comes in my favorite Bibingka with Salted Egg flavor. The thick and sweet waffle base is generously topped with grated cheddar cheese, toasted desiccated coconut, and hefty slices of salted egg for a good sweet-savory combo, slightly torched on top to replicate bibingka’s distinctly smoky taste.

The Bibingkang Malagkit Mochi Waffle is a thinner, chewier, and sweeter version (although simpler in toppings), topped with toasted desiccated coconut and caramelized coconut cream or latik. Another favorite of mine was the Bibingka Cheesecake Croffle that’s filled with a tangy cream cheese filling, and then topped with crushed graham, torched cheddar cheese, and toasted desiccated coconut for more sweet and savory goodness.

Wacko Waffles’ treats come with three delicious and light whipped butter spreads at P35 each – Maple Butter, Truffle Butter, and Garlic Butter. These loaded waffles are pretty heavy, so enjoy them paired with coffee for breakfast or as a filling merienda!

Wacko Waffles started in 2019 by selling waffles-on-a-stick at kiosks in three malls, but the brand closed down the following year due to the pandemic. “2020 was truly a devastating and depressing year for all of us. In 2021, we decided to be inspired by our advocacy towards mental health and take our own advice in regards to healing and rising through hard situations,” Wacko Waffles told Rappler.

“It’s not a waffle if it’s not Wacko. Wacko is a word that means crazy. To us, that means it has to be so good, it’s crazy. Here in Wacko Waffles, we like to embrace the crazy. We like to be mindful of it, accept it, and turn it around,” they added.

Apart from being believers that waffles are better than pancakes, Wacko Waffles decided to specialize in those three waffles because they noticed how some snack categories are already so saturated that they wanted to have “their own space in the game.”

“We wanted to supply the demand for quality food – one that’s not doused in oils and sugar, but will still give you the same excitement. We wanted to create a world of waffles in different kinds and are manipulated and elevated using different flavors and toppings,” they said.

Wacko Waffles’ commissary hub is located at Valiente Street, Pasig City. It’s open from 9 am to 5 pm daily. You can place your orders via website or SMS at 09272671227. – Rappler.com