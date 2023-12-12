LOOK: Singapore’s Ya Kun Kaya Toast opens in Makati City 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Who else is craving for Singapore's traditional kopi and kaya toast?

MANILA, Philippines – Singapore household name Ya Kun Kaya Toast has finally opened its first stand-alone restaurant in Metro Manila!

Since Monday, December 10, Ya Kun Kaya Toast Philippines is now open at the second floor of One Ayala Mall, Ayala Avenue, Makati City, serving its signature local kopi and crowd-favorite kaya toast.

“Experience the rich heritage of Singapore’s Ya Kun Kaya Toast for the first time in the heart of the Philippines, where tradition meets modernity, and every bite tells a story,” the brand wrote on Facebook.

Based on photos, a wide array of coffee options are available here – from the signature hot kopi blend of condensed and evaporated milk, to options with or without sugar. Aside from the various kinds of kaya and steamed toasts, Ya Kun Kaya Toast Philippines also has other traditional faves on the menu, like laksa, noodle soups, barbecued meats, rice meals, and more.

Ya Yun Kaya Toast also has a stall at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2.

The restaurant chain started out as a small family-run kiosk in Singapore founded by Loi Ah Koon in 1944. The chain now has over 50 outlets across 14 countries. It is known for the traditional kaya toast – Singapore’s breakfast staple of two slices of toast with kaya (coconut jam) and butter, served alongside milky but strong coffee and soft-boiled eggs that are seasoned with soy sauce and white pepper. – Rappler.com