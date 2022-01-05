Where to donate old stuff after your New Year spring cleaning

Instead of throwing old stuff away, add to your good, new year karma by donating them instead. Here are some places that would greatly appreciate your pre-loved possessions!

MANILA, Philippines – It’s a brand new year, and chances are you’re in the process of Marie Kondo-ing your home for a fresh start. You probably have quite a few clothing items you no longer wear, toys your kids have grown too old for, books you’re done reading, and other bric-a-brac that just gather dust.

Instead of throwing these away, add to your good, new year karma by donating them instead. Here are some places that would greatly appreciate your pre-loved possessions:

Declutter Manila is your one-stop, er, non-shop where you can post your spare wares and just wait for someone to claim them. You could offer virtually anything besides the usual clothes: appliances, baby strollers, sofas, luggage, home decor, and even musical instruments!

You can also give away appliances that need fixing, phased-out gadgets, and furniture that needs sprucing up – just share in the caption any issues your donation may have. You’d be surprised how quickly people snatch stuff up in this group regardless of their condition!

Pamigay is very similar to Declutter Manila – a second venue for posting your random doodads!

Resurrection Furniture and Found Objects Gallery

Resurrection Furniture and Found Objects Gallery accepts old furniture and other home items and truly resurrects them into amazing new pieces. The backs of old chairs are turned into fanciful mirrors, bits of cement tile are repurposed into bathroom caddies, and dilapidated doors transform into dining tables!

What’s great about Goodwill is that your donations help create jobs for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs). Send them your old things, Goodwill will sell these things through their thrift stores, and the proceeds will fund employment training and job placement for PWDs.

Book hoarders, rejoice! You can leave your books at the Book Stop, a tiny outdoor library based in Plaza Roma, Intramuros. The idea is to leave a book and take a new one, but you can also just donate instead of swapping. You can also contact Book Stop’s team if you have a big bulk donation, to avoid eating up the Stop’s shelf space.

Feeling guilty for hoarding so much fast fashion over the years? Send the garments you no longer want or need to Wear Forward, an organization dedicated to sustainable, circular fashion. Your pieces could wind up with people who need them (think: women going for their first formal job interview), or be repurposed into other useful wares, and all in all help provide jobs to Wear Forward’s partners.

If you think underwear can’t be donated, think again! I Support the Girls MNL encourages women to donate their pre-loved bras (as long as they’re still wearable), as well as new packs of sanitary napkins, pantyliners, and other menstrual health necessities. Supplies like these are not top of mind when people think “donation,” but they’re always sorely needed, especially during disasters.

i am today years old when i found out na pwede palang mag donate ng expired makeup sa funeral parlors pang makeup sa mga patay!!! wtf that’s so smart!!! let’s go zero-waste!!!!! — 🍥 (@piadurms) February 7, 2021

Let’s face it: no matter how much you love makeup, it’s hard to use all of it up before its expiration date hits. And giving your old lipsticks and foundation away would be totally unhygienic. That is, unless the beneficiary’s already dead. Most funeral parlors would be happy to get old makeup to spruce up their, um, clients. It’s zero-waste, and a plus-one for their grieving loved ones.

Finally, for those who have kids, you likely have toys lying around that your brood has grown too old for. Send them over to Donate a Toy Philippines so that kids in need can enjoy them a second time around. Playthings are key for a child’s development and well-being, so giving even a simple ball or stuffed toy can make a world of difference. – Rappler.com