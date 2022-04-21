Calling all mangakas! The 16th Japan International Manga Awards is now open for entries

Gold Award and Silver Award recipients will also be invited to Japan for around 10 days as an extra prize

MANILA, Philippines – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan announced on Wednesday, April 20, that the 16th Japan International Manga Awards is now accepting submissions from mangakas all over the world.

Interested manga artists should submit a duly accomplished application form, which they can download from the MANGA Award website, alongside their manga work. Only one entry per artist will be accepted.

Manga works must be composed of more than 16 pages and must also have been produced within the past three years (2019 to 2022) from the date of application. Both published and unpublished works are eligible to apply, excluding the ones that have already previously won the past Japan International Manga Awards.

Entries and filled-up application forms can be submitted in any of three ways: 1) two copies of the printed work, 2) one copy in electronic work/PDF, and 3) one copy of the printed work and one copy in electronic form/PDF.

PDF files must be sent to jicc-mnl@ma.mofa.go.jp with the subject: 16th Japan International Manga Awards, and attachments should not exceed 10MB. Meanwhile, hard copies must be sent via a courier, addressed to: 16th Japan International Manga Awards, Japan Information and Culture Center, Embassy of Japan in the Philippines, 2627 Roxas Blvd., Pasay City.

Deadline of submission of entries is on July 8, 2022.

Successful entries will be honored. The Gold Award will be given to the best manga work, the Silver Award to three excellent works, and the Bronze Award to other 11 works. All the Gold Award and Silver Award recipients will also be invited to Japan for around 10 days as an extra prize.

Founded in 2007, the Japan International Manga Awards aim to expand “international exchange and mutual understanding through Manga culture” and “honor manga artists who contribute to the development of Manga culture in the world.”

In its 15th edition, a record of 484 works were submitted from 76 countries and regions all around the world. – Rappler.com