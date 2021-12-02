Hey #BigBadBudolClub! Big Bad Wolf book fair now available on Lazada

If you’ve been part of the #BigBadBudolClub for a while now, get those online shopping carts ready because Malaysian book fair Big Bad Wolf is back in the country permanently via their first online store on Lazada.

Unfortunately, the yearly book fair will be skipping another in-person event again this year due to the pandemic, but BBW is committed to delivering the same titles to their Philippine customers via nationwide delivery through LazMall. Since orders will already be fulfilled by Lazada’s warehouse, customers won’t need to wait as long anymore for international shipping.

BBW’s flagship Lazada store is open 24/7 starting late November, and will carry over 25,000 titles by December 12 (there are currently 20,000 available online). Customers can expect flash deals and discounts in four-hour slots.

Avid readers can expect the same extensive variety as the book fair’s physical selection, ranging from children’s, young adult, and adult books. You can browse through several sub-categories under BBW’s Fiction category, as well as through the Non-Fiction category, which houses genres like history, art, politics, biography, health, self-help, cooking, religion, architecture, and more. You can also find coffee books, photography books, journals, and planners, as well as comics, graphic novels, and puzzles.

Since BBW’s first online sale in June, BBW has seen a significantly higher demand for children’s books in the Philippines – hence the wider selection of children’s books available, ranging from educational textbooks, picture books, and activity books.

Heads-up: Lazada’s prices are the same as the actual BBW fair’s prices. BBW’s prices are relatively cheaper than most bookstores, since the book fair doesn’t house many of the latest releases. You can usually find books that have been released at least six months or a year ago.

BBW launched their first online sale in the Philippines from June 30 to July 12, offering over 60,000 titles. It was the fair’s first virtual edition since their first physical event in 2018 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale originated in Malaysia and was founded by Andrew Yap and Jacqueline Ng in 2009. It is a regular event in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Sri Lanka. – Rappler.com