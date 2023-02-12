‘Dekada ’70’ author Lualhati Bautista dies at 77

The novelist was known for her works that chronicle women's activism during the Martial Law era

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino novelist and activist Lualhati Bautista, known for her works Dekada ’70 and Bata, Bata…Pa’no Ka Ginawa, passed away on Sunday, February 12.

The news was confirmed by Lualhati’s cousin, Sonny Rose Samonte, in a Facebook post.

“Sad news for our Torres clan. Our first cousin, Lualhati Bautista, died at 77 years old this morning,” he wrote.

Another cousin, Maria Rosario, also took to social media to announce the novelist’s passing.

“My first cousin Ms. Lualhati Bautista, well-known writer, novelist, a feminist, known for her advocacy on women’s rights passed away this morning. I, together with my siblings, are deeply saddened by her passing,” she wrote.

Bautista is an award-winning novelist known for her works that chronicle women’s activism and fight against injustices during the Martial Law era. Among her other celebrated works are GAPÖ, In Sisterhood, and Desaparesidos. – Rappler.com