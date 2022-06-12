Literature
netizens reaction

#RP612fic is not dead: Best Independence Day memes of 2022

Rappler.com
#RP612fic is not dead: Best Independence Day memes of 2022
In the third pandemic year of #RP612fic, Jose Rizal wearing a face mask is out – 2022 elections, televised history blunders, and fresher pop culture references are in

MANILA, Philippines – Netizens were resolved to keep alive the spirit of #RP612fic, or “Republic of the Philippines June 12 fiction,” an annual Independence Day tradition where people put clever spins on historical narratives, reimagining them in a modern, social media-friendly context.

The hashtag #RP612fic gathered at least 53,000 tweets as of 3:30 pm Sunday, and ranked among the top Twitter trends in the Philippines.

In the third pandemic year of #RP612fic, Jose Rizal wearing a face mask is out, and the 2022 elections, televised history blunders, and fresher pop culture references are in.

Here are some of this year’s best:

Crisostomo Ibarra when he forgot to switch Facebook profiles:

Have you seen Apolinario Mabini smile? No? Neither have we.

He said yes! 😍

Heads (and eyes) will roll for MaJoHa:

Unless we’re talking about this MaJoHa:

Ibong Adarna in its drone era:

Gat Marites braving the frontlines of the disinformation war:

Nothing more deadly than a perfectly winged eyeliner:

Papunta pa lang tayo sa neck part:

Check out more #RP612fic memes here!

– Rappler.com

netizens reaction

Philippine Independence Day