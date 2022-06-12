RP612fic is not dead: Best Independence Day memes of 2022

In the third pandemic year of #RP612fic, Jose Rizal wearing a face mask is out – 2022 elections, televised history blunders, and fresher pop culture references are in

MANILA, Philippines – Netizens were resolved to keep alive the spirit of #RP612fic, or “Republic of the Philippines June 12 fiction,” an annual Independence Day tradition where people put clever spins on historical narratives, reimagining them in a modern, social media-friendly context.

The hashtag #RP612fic gathered at least 53,000 tweets as of 3:30 pm Sunday, and ranked among the top Twitter trends in the Philippines.

In the third pandemic year of #RP612fic, Jose Rizal wearing a face mask is out, and the 2022 elections, televised history blunders, and fresher pop culture references are in.

Here are some of this year’s best:

Crisostomo Ibarra when he forgot to switch Facebook profiles:

Have you seen Apolinario Mabini smile? No? Neither have we.

An archived image of the “brains of the revolution”, widely known as Apolinario Mabini by day and Polly Modest by night, smiling. Circus 1822. #rp612fic pic.twitter.com/FOQnCXUmXt — Edgar Dee (@iamedgardjoseph) June 11, 2022

He said yes! 😍

“I just wanna ask Andres if you want to be part of KKK…”



Andres Bonifacio said yes and the rest is history. #rp612fic pic.twitter.com/2DA4TtojRV — Grant (@GhesWhaaat) June 11, 2022

Heads (and eyes) will roll for MaJoHa:

The GomBurZa priests after hearing “MaJoHa” from Gen Zs #rp612fic pic.twitter.com/DPDcNSWZK9 — Kieran Tiu (@imkierantiu) June 11, 2022

Unless we’re talking about this MaJoHa:

A colorized photo of Mariano Gomez, Jose Burgos, and Jacinto Zamora — also known as MaJoHa, while preparing to go to Bagumbayan (1872)#RP612fic pic.twitter.com/REq2VJrPEF — Ωhmii (@jeffxcortez) June 11, 2022

Ibong Adarna in its drone era:

Gat Marites braving the frontlines of the disinformation war:

a rare image of the katipuneras planning for the revolution (circa 1898). #rp612fic pic.twitter.com/KzkI1GoS4K — tian (@therealrhic) June 11, 2022

Nothing more deadly than a perfectly winged eyeliner:

Papunta pa lang tayo sa neck part:

Padre Damaso when he found out that he got chicken neck on his 'tinolang manok.'#rp612fic pic.twitter.com/fzemnV5U8Q — WB  (@benedictowelmar) June 11, 2022

