Sex and Sensibilities: Is withdrawal method effective for birth control?

Using the withdrawal or pullout method for birth control is very, very risky. Planned Parenthood says 1 in 5 couples in the United States still get pregnant every year, unintentionally! This means, the method is not as effective as some people think.

In this episode of Sex and Sensibilities, Rappler’s sex and gender columnist Ana P. Santos explains why the withdrawal method should not be your go-to birth control option.

Remember, pulling out is not reliable; if you want to be really safe, use modern forms of contraception. – Rappler.com

This episode is brought to you by Trust Reproductive Health Choices. Visit trust.ph to know your contraceptive options and ask your doctor about them.