Sosy! ‘Yayamanin’ bedroom upgrades to bring budget luxury into your life

From candles and bedsheets to reed diffusers, these pretty additions to your bedroom space make perfect gifts for loved ones, too!

MANILA, Philippines – The bedroom is where the magic happens – and by magic we mean the wonders of relaxation, me time, and precious sleep. The pandemic has forced us to nest and spend more time at home and in our bedrooms, so don’t you think it’s time to treat yourself to a few bedroom upgrades that’ll make you extra special and oh-so-sosy?

Don’t worry, these might be yayamanin in look, but it’s still luxury on a budget – you don’t need to spend a lot to give yourself the special treatment you deserve. These little additions are useful, pretty, and can instantly spruce up any space. Here are a few nifty ideas to add to your bedroom or even give as perfect Christmas gifts to loved ones and friends!

Light up your life with handmade candles

Candles are on fire right now – literally and figuratively – because of their easy, sweet-smelling way of livening up any bedroom with scents either invigorating or relaxing. It’s a simple way to spruce up your bedside table, especially if they look as classy as Moonrise Rituals‘ all-natural, highly scented candles line.

Each handcrafted candle is made with coconut blend wax, with the intention of evoking a feeling of self-care and well-being every time you light one up. Coconut wax also burns the slowest, giving it an up to 12% scent throw, which means that the scent easily circulates around a space (it’s true – the scent lasts long and strong)!

The non-toxic, heat-resistant, opaque jar is topped with a wooden cover and bears a sophisticated, minimalist design. The sustainable wooden wick helps sustain the fragrant flame and provide a clean and even burn, preventing any tunneling within your candle.

All of Moonrise Rituals’ signature scents are recommendable – try the refreshing Fresh Morning (peppermint and eucalyptus), the floral-sweet Sweet Escape (rose and vanilla), the bright yet relaxing Light of Day (lavender and lemon), and the warm, comforting Daydream (vanilla and cinnamon). Each 200ml jar costs P450. Customers can order via Instagram.

You can also check out local brand San Ysidro for strong-smelling, premium coconut wax blend candles. Their scents are intricately blended and potent, just like the very flowery Clara’s Garden (agave, aloe, chrysanthemum, patchouli); or the musky, woody Old Sport (cedar, musk, lavender, mahogany, geranium, oak). Other favorites include the clean, crisp Cotton Club (cotton blossom, linen, lemon, sandalwood, powder), reminiscent of fresh laundry; or the refreshingly sweet La Playa (sea salt, jasmine, lily of the valley, wood, tonka bean).

They cost P1,050 for an 8oz vessel that’s available in either black or white. The design is minimalistic and sleek – you can choose either gold or white accents. You can also have a monogram or memorial candle dedicated to a departed loved one, with a customized name and chosen scent. San Ysidro also offers a new holiday collection: Here Comes Santa Claus with cinnamon and vanilla notes; O Christmas Tree, and White Christmas in adorable, white and red vessels. You can order via Instagram.

Home-based brand Love Candles is also in on the candle game – amber glass jars or dainty glass vases are filled with hand-poured soy wax mixed with pure essential oils. There are four scents available: Tomorrows, a relaxing and potent lavender; the fruity, floral Promises (citrus, apple, bluebells); Endless of baby powder scent; and Secrets, made with tea and ginger. The all-natural candles provide a strong, long-lasting scent and cost P450 a jar. Love Candles is taking orders through Instagram.

Local online shop Warm Wonders specializes in beautiful, ombre-designed coconut wax candles in clear jars with a wooden cover. They’re made from pure essential oils and environmentally-conscious materials. Choose from Bergamot & Sandalwood, Lavender & Vanilla, Cool & Calm, Sweet Cinnamon, Rose Tea, Lemon & Rosemary, and Cozy Cafe.

A candle costs P690. They’re also available in 100g pretty tin cans at P350 each. Warm Wonders is available through Shopee.

Heaven-scent additions: Reed diffusers

A wonderfully smelling room is already an upgrade on its own, but if you’re not really into candles, you may prefer flameless scent devices like a reed diffuser. Local family-owned brand Scents and Sensibilities, known for their handcrafted home and body fragrances, also offers glass reed diffusers in floral, rustic, and homey packagings.

For P690, you get a bottle of fragrance oil and wooden reed sticks that absorb and gently emit your chosen scent into the atmosphere. You can choose from Lemongrass, Sage & Ginseng Mint, Lavender, and Citronella. You can check out Scents and Sensibilities via their website.

Local brand Fresh Scentral also sells reed diffusers in a classy, square glass bottles with a minimalist sticker label and either black or white reed sticks. They’re available in 50ml (P340), 100ml (P480), and 150ml (P650) bottles, with scents like Lavender, Fresh Bamboo, Fresh Peony, Jasmine, Chamomile, Cucumber Melon, Blueberry, Bamboo and Lotus, and Nectarine Blossom and Honey. They’re best added to a cozy space, like your bedroom or bathroom, for an instant fragrance boost that’s strong but not overpowering. You can order via Instagram.

Holy sheets: Premium linen, blankets

There’s nothing more luxurious than cozying up in bedsheets and blankets that remind you of five-star hotel stays. Luckily, local manufacturer Home de Luxe is all about offering customers five-star hotel quality sheets, pillows, and comforters with high-thread counts and classy designs, hand-stitched by Filipino artisans.

Nothing screams “upgrade” than better sleep, so Home de Luxe’s Down Alternative Pillow is just what your bed and head needs – it’s a brushed, 100% hypoallergenic microfiber fill, encased in a 500-thread count cotton shell. There’s a Down Alternative Duvet Infill to match that, which is just as smooth, soft, and cooling. If you’re ready to splurge, treat yourself to Home de Luxe’s Tencel Lyocell Sheets Set, which has a silky, soft texture, and a cooling effect on the skin. You can get your choice of color as a 4-in-1 duvet set (the dusty rose pink is really pretty).

You won’t regret investing in premium bedroom linens once you’ve experienced them at hotel-quality! Check out Home de Luxe’s website for their other collections – you can also place your orders there.

Flower power: Dried floral arrangements

Any bedside table would look extra pretty with a gorgeous vase of fresh or dried flowers. If you prefer preserved floral bouquets (since they can last up to a year or more), check out Efflore – they offer dried real flowers and lavender arrangements starting from P329.

They’re based in Bulacan and Fairview, and can cater to customized vase arrangements and bouquets. They even have an all-lavender set in a glass vase for P699. Who says you can’t give yourself the gift of flowers? Just message them on Instagram.

After Blooms also offers feminine vase arrangements at approximately 18 to 20 inches high. Everything is custom-made (just message them on Instagram), and can be placed in a bouquet, vase, pot, or brown amber bottle. Prices vary based on size and flower requests. After Blooms’ dried flowers can last for a year and more.

If fresh plants are what your space is looking for, check out Tierra Plants, a 35-year-old family-owned plant business specializing in home-ready indoor and outdoor plants. The plants, which are delivered in your choice of classy, ceramic pots, are guaranteed to prettify and bring life into any corner of your room.

Tierra Plants also has herbs, tabletop, and shelf plants, like Boston Fern, Bamboo Palm, Butterfly Palm, Dwarf Sansevieria, Heartleaf Philodendron, Golden Pothos, Peace Lily, Philodendron Selloum, Snake Plant, and many more. You can order via Tierra Plants’ website. – Rappler.com