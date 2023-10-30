That’s so fetch! Best characters to dress up as this Halloween, according to PH celebs

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Looking for some last-minute inspo? Check out what your favorite celebrities are wearing this Halloween!

MANILA, Philippines – Feeling clueless about what to wear this Halloween? We’ve got you covered!

Dressing up as your favorite real-life and fictional characters is the surest way to come up with a costume that’s bound to impress. With Halloween just around the corner, let’s turn to these Filipino celebrities to show us how it’s done!

The Plastics from ‘Mean Girls’

“On Wednesdays, we wear pink!”

For a quick and easy group outfit that’s timeless and instantly recognizable, grab a bunch of gal pals and go as the Plastics from Mean Girls, like Andrea Brilliantes, Bea Borres, Criza Taa, and Danica Ontengco did. To steal this look, simply put on your prettiest pink outfits and add a little attitude, and voilà – you’re good to go!

‘One Piece’ characters

If you’re like everyone else who loved the live-action adaptation of One Piece, you’re in luck! There’s no better time to transform into your favorite One Piece character – go as Zoro like David Licauco and Jak Roberto, or steal Faye Lorenzo’s inspo when you go as Nico Robin!

You can even complete the whole gang for an awesome group outfit. The devil is in the details with this one – so spend some time perfecting all your accessories to get that genuine pirate ruffian vibe.

Barbie and Ken

There’s arguably no better couples’ costume than Barbie and Ken! And for a more gothic take on the classic, take a page from Sofia Pablo and Allen Ansay’s book with their version of Zombie Barbie and Ken! To elevate the look, complete your outfit with a lifesize plastic Barbie box for an extra touch.

Modern Disney Princesses

Modern spins on old classics are definitely coming back into style. Liezel Lopez’s simple yet classy take on what a modern-day Disney princess would wear is to die for. But if you’d like to stick a little truer to the original, check out Janeena Chan’s fit for their version of the classic Snow White. Feel free to make tweaks and make your Disney princess costume your own!

Sexy Fairytale

There’s just something about giving the enchanting and magical feel of a classic fairy tale a dark twist. If you’re looking for something dark and sexy, check out Yvette Sanchez‘s take on Red Riding Hood, or go more glitz and glam like Joyce Ching did!

Mario and Luigi

If you’re planning to hit the town with a friend, why not go as the iconic video game duo Mario and Luigi just like Jose Sarasola and Rodjun Cruz? All you’ll need are some overalls, some gloves, and a brightly colored cap and you’re all set! Like others on the list, complete the gang for a fun outfit sure to be a hit with everybody you meet.

Katniss Everdeen from ‘The Hunger Games’

Fire is catching! Lexi Gonzales’ look from Catching Fire is sure to get your hearts racing. Go as Katniss with this fit or any other of her fire looks from the series this Halloween!

Taylor Swift

On the tail end of the Eras tour, channel Ms. Swift herself just like Roxie Smith did with this bejeweled fit! You can even go all the way with multiple costume changes just like Taytay did and choose from your favorite Taylor Swift eras for your iconic look.

Wherever you turn for inspo, we hope you have the most fab Halloween! – with additional reports from Dana Villano/Rappler.com

Dana Villano is a Rappler intern.