Paw-some gifts to buy for pets, fur parents this Christmas

MANILA, Philippines – It’s the season of giving, and our furry friends are definitely on Santa’s nice list! What better way to paw-mper our beloved pets (and their corresponding fur parents) this holiday season than to splurge on the most paw-some gifts? Check out these paw-sitively purr-fect gift ideas!

Porta Flask from Bobba’s Backyard

If you and your energetic pet love a good walk, this Porta Flask is the perfect gift option!

Made of stainless steel with a one-liter capacity, this flask comes with two detachable pet bowls and has double-wall vacuum installation, so it’ll keep your pet’s drink hot or cold for hours at a time. Make sure you and your pet never get too tired running around during play time or on park dates, especially when those zoomies kick in!

Shampoo and Mist Bundle from Labsky Pet Supplies

Described as a “spa in a bottle,” this shampoo and botanical mist bundle will have your pets feeling extra presko at bath time.

Aside from the shampoo being an instant odor-buster, it’s also moisturizing and vitamin-packed, ensuring maximum hydration, conditioning, and relaxation for your pet’s shiny coat. Spray your pet with the botanical mist so they can give you the most fragrant cuddles. It’s available in scents like Jasmine, Lavender, Rosemary, and Pomegranate.

Donut Bed from Kani Barkshop

Cuddles and sleepy time just got a lot cozier with this adorable donut bed to snuggle up in!

Stuffed with breathable cotton filling, this pet bed made of non-toxic materials has a semi-enclosed design with a non-slip bottom to maximize comfort for your pet. It’s great for owners of small-to-medium-sized pets.

Puzzle Feeder from Bark n’ Bite

Want to make feeding time more fun? One way you can challenge your pet’s IQ and problem solving skills is by giving them a puzzle feeder this Christmas!

Described as a “mental enrichment training toy,” it’s a handy tool for both giving your pet a fun brain exercise and curbing their eating time, especially if your pet is a fast eater.

Classic Walk Set or Pet Furniture from The Pet Project

Walk your pet in class and style with this classic walk set!

This all-inclusive bundle comes with a leash, collar, harness, ribbon, poop bag, and reusable acrylic box. The material is both waterproof, dirt-repellent, hand-wash only, and designed with cotton blend corduroy for maximum style and cleaning convenience.

The Pet Project also specializes in making miniature furniture designed by artisan craftsmen. Head over to its website and check out a stylish collection of bunk beds, play pens, cat condos, and more – we guarantee that your pet will be paw-sitively delighted with these adorable additions to your home.

Snuffle Toys from Pet’s Nook

Hooray for treatos! These snuffle toys make for another great mental simulator activity, made of eco-friendly materials and a non-slip bottom.

They’re multi-layered and designed to hide treats that your pet can sniff around for. Pet’s Nook offers lots of adorable designs like turtle, taco, cactus, and cabbage – all purr-fect for piquing your pet’s curiosity, improving their sniffing skills, and releasing all that pent-up energy. – Rappler.com

