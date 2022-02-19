Song Kang is the new face of Penshoppe

SONG KANG. The actor stars in a campaign for Penshoppe.

The actor stars in the brand's 'Retro Pop' campaign

MANILA, Philippines – Korean actor Song Kang is Penshoppe’s newest endorser.

It’s the butterfly effect 🦋 Say hi to TEAM PENSHOPPE’S newest endorser, Song Kang!



Catch Song Kang along with retro feels and minty-fresh drop from our latest RETRO POP collection!



Check out the collection now:https://t.co/KpldktnG8v #PENSHOPPExSongKang#PenshoppeRetroPop pic.twitter.com/QrVJmwxHxA — PENSHOPPE (@PENSHOPPE) February 18, 2022

The Forecasting Love and Weather and Love Alarm star appeared in the campaign for the clothing brand’s “Retro Pop” collection.

The actor said in a press release that working with Penshoppe was “a unique and enjoyable experience.”

He described his personal style as “quite casual,” and that he prefers comfort over dressing up.

“I’m looking forward to experiencing the culture and style [that is different] from Korean fashion brands. There is also the excitement of being able to try on similar yet new styles,” he said.

He also thanked his Filipino fans. “I’m so grateful for all the love and support that my work has received all the way from the Philippines. Your supportive messages mean so much to me,” he said.

Song Kang is known for starring in the hit K-drama Love Alarm, where he played a wealthy but troubled high school student who falls in love with his schoolmate, played by Kim So-hyun.

Song Kang is the latest in Penshoppe’s lineup of international endorsers. He joins the ranks of BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Astro’s Cha Eun-woo, Nam Joo-hyuk, ex-2NE1 member Dara, Gigi Hadid, and Kendall Jenner. – Rappler.com