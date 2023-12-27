Marcos’ foreign trips attracted P4-trillion in foreign investments – DTI | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Trade and Industry department says President Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s foreign trips have brought home $72.18 billion or nearly P4 trillion in foreign investments.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines says the Philippines is not provoking conflict in the South China Sea.

United States-based tech research firm Gartner predicts about 50% of users will significantly limit or abandon interactions with social media by 2025 due to a ‘perceived decay in the quality of social media platforms.’

UP star Francis Lopez apologizes for grabbing the mask of a carnival employee during the Fighting Maroons’ trip to Subic, Zambales.

Yonhap news agency reports South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, of the Oscar-winning film ‘Parasite’, was found dead on Wednesday, December 27. He was 48. — Rappler.com