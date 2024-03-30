Ryu Jun-yeol, Han So-hee break up 2 weeks after going public with relationship

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean actors Ryu Jun-yeol and Han So-hee have broken up just two weeks after they publicized their relationship, Korean media reported on Saturday, March 30.

“It is true that Ryu Jun-yeol and Han So-hee broke up,” a source from Ryu Jun-yeol’s agency, C-JeS Studio, told Korean news outlet Edaily, according to a translation from Soompi.

Meanwhile, Han So-hee’s agency, 9ato Entertainment, also confirmed the news of their separation, stating that both parties had chosen to prioritize their acting careers over their personal lives.

“Han So-hee gave herself and the public a difficult time due to her personal emotions. Her method of communication was incorrect. She will accept any criticism,” the agency said, according to a translation from Soompi.

In its statement, 9ato Entertainment also apologized for failing to properly look after the actress, and promised to reflect on its shortcomings in relation to the issue.

The World of the Married actress previously confirmed in her personal blog post on March 16 that she and the Reply 1988 actor had started dating. She also denied that she began dating the actor when he and his ex-girlfriend Hyeri were still together.

Han So-hee’s post came just a day after Hyeri had shared a cryptic post on her Instagram Story on March 15. Netizens had suspected that Hyeri was pertaining to the circulating rumors of Han So-hee and her ex-boyfriend Ryu Jun-yeol dating. Reply 1988 co-stars Hyeri and Ryu Jun-yeol were previously in a relationship for six years before announcing their breakup in November 2023.

On March 18, Hyeri issued a public apology on her Instagram page, stating that she had let her emotions get the best of her. She also said that she and Ryu Jun-yeol had discussed their relationship after their breakup was announced, but they had not spoken to each other again since then.

“Last November, the news was released that my eight-year relationship came to an end. It was not a decision made in a short period of time, and even after the breakup news came out, we had a conversation about talking more [about our situation]. However, we have not had any contact or met since that conversation,” she wrote.

On Friday, March 29, Han So-hee issued her own statement on Instagram, where she explained that she and Ryu Jun-yeol met at his photo exhibit in November 2023 and reiterated that she did not begin dating him before he and Hyeri split up.

The actress also stated she apologized to Hyeri. However, she added that she wanted to ask Hyeri “what was so funny about the fact that her ex got a new girlfriend,” a translation from Soompi said.

Han So-hee deleted her post shortly after, saying, “I’m sorry. I have an impatient personality.”

Ryu Jun-yeol is best known for his role as Kim Jung-hwan in the 2015 Korean drama Reply 1988, where Hyeri starred as Sung Deok-sun. Meanwhile, Han So-hee is known for her portrayal of Yoon Chae-ok in Gyeongsong Creatures, which ran from 2023 to early 2024. – Rappler.com