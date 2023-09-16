LOOK: This lakeside Airbnb in Laguna offers break from the city with stunning panoramic views

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Take a breath of fresh air – literally and figuratively – at this tranquil lake house in San Pablo City, right by the lakeshore!

MANILA, Philippines – If you’re a Metro Manila resident looking for a breath of fresh air – both literally and figuratively – a quick weekend out-of-town trip is the one of the best ways to sit back, relax, and unwind.

A two- to three-hour drive away from the city can grant you an all-access, panoramic view of Laguna’s Palakpakin Lake, one of San Pablo City’s seven stunning and still lakes. Surrounded by lush greenery and a majestic view of the mountains across, it’s definitely a sight for sore eyes, making it Airbnb Casita Lago’s most unique selling point yet.

Casita Lago’s five casitas are nestled along the edge of Palakpakin Lake, offering a postcard-worthy backdrop especially at sunset. It’s quite the view to wake up to – watching fishermen at work, ducks paddling, and birds grazing the water.

PANORAMIC VIEW. A beautiful balcony sight of San Pablo’s Palakpakin Lake. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Among the five beautiful casitas available to book, two are on the second floor, two are on ground level, and one is its own two-story family home. No casita is the same – each one offers a different layout, size, furniture, and jacuzzi, but all of them offer a Maldives/Bali-inspired, minimalist design; tropical-themed decor; lakefront view; and a simple, tranquil way of living.

A family effort

Casita Lago’s owners – wife Melissa and her husband – had always wanted to have their own house close to nature and overlooking the lake. When they found this lakeside property after “years of searching,” they felt incredibly “lucky and blessed.”

“We love to travel and have been to many places, so we thought of putting the ideas we have collected from our travels and offer that unique experience to our guests. It helps that this place is big enough for our own house,” Melissa told Rappler.

CASITAS. Four of Casita Lago’s rooms available to rent. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Eager to share their joy, they decided to open Casita Lago for rent to the public in January this year for on-demand booking, where guests can directly manage their preferred stay.

It’s a rural location situated in the inner streets of a small town, so expect quite the drive and distance, and anticipate any traffic! Because it’s located at the outskirts of Laguna, you’re guaranteed silence and privacy. This was strategically chosen so guests can have “a relaxing, peaceful stay.”

LAKEHOUSE. Casita Lago’s casitas are located by the shore. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

“Our guests, regardless of the casita, get the same luxury of nature, fresh air, lush greens, and birds chirping. Usually, we get tired after a vacation and need a vacation from a vacation. Here, our guests can leave recharged.”

Inside the casita

We stayed at the Lakeside Room on the second floor, a spacious bedroom with a queen-size bed with two pillows, a sofa chair, and sliding door windows for the best view of the lake and a gloomy sky from the bed (it was just our luck that our visit landed on a rainy weekend).

LAKESIDE ROOM. The bedroom comes with a queen-size bed. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

The jacuzzi is located on the outdoor balcony, alongside a small table for two – here, you can soak up some suds and have your meals with a view.

OUTDOOR BALCONY. The patio includes a private jacuzzi and a small dining table. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Inside, there is a wall-mounted, Netflix-ready Smart TV (perfect for binge-watching in bed) and a decent WiFi connection. There is a clothes rack, bedroom slippers, and a mini fridge with two bottles of water. There is no kitchenette here; the only appliance available is an electric kettle. There’s 3-in-1 instant coffee, cutlery, plates, and mugs available.

BALI-INSPIRED. Tropical decor and minimalist interiors make up Casita Lago. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

The comfort room is classy and clean, boasting a lakefront view while you enjoy the rain shower. The comfort room comes with two thin microfiber towels, tissue, shampoo, and body wash.

COMFORT ROOM. The lakeside room’s rain shower comes with a view of the lake. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

There’s nothing much else inside the minimalist room; it’s meant to be a distraction-free staycation experience where you can unplug, do nothing for a while, and bask in nature’s finest.

In the morning, breakfast in bed for two is served. You can choose from three silog meals: corned beef, hotdog, or bangus, served with fresh fruit, fresh and soft pandesal, peanut butter, and kutsinta. It was a satisfying and filling breakfast that tasted even better enjoyed outdoors!

BREAKFAST FOR TWO. Breakfast is served in your room with a choice of three silog meals, bread, pastries, and more. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

For the Lakeside Room’s price of P8,398 a night, the one-of-a-kind lakeshore view and undisturbed location are worth it. The staff residing at the property are also very welcoming and helpful.

The outdoor/indoor private jacuzzi experience is also a unique touch, as well as the nature activities guests can avail of for free – you can go swimming in the communal pool, fishing in the lake, fish feeding, bamboo rafting, bird watching, or star gazing at night.

OUTDOOR POOL. Guests can swim in the communal pool for certain hours of the day. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Amenities-wise, there were some items that could have been added – we requested for another set of pillows, and perhaps a thicker blanket or comforter would add to the experience, as well as plusher towels, conditioner, and maybe even an in-room microwave. I also ended up asking for more drinking water (best to bring your own instead), and found myself craving for brewed coffee in the morning.

Note that there’s no place to cook or prepare meals inside your room, since Casita Lago’s communal kitchen is located outdoors, which is also where the recreational area is located. You can enjoy drinks here, as well as play a game of billiards and play music.

COMMUNAL AREA. The communal kitchen can be found outdoors along with dining areas and billiards. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

However, Casita Lago is within GrabFood delivery radius of a handful of commercial chains and local establishments, so ordering food is not a problem. We also wished we brought our own snacks with us – enjoying a dip in the jacuzzi with a glass of wine and some cold cuts and cheese sounded like a great idea!

Rest of the experience

The rooms themselves are simple in function and design – so don’t expect a fully-furnished space or a complete array of luxurious amenities – but you can look forward to peace, tranquility, and some R&R faraway from the hustle and bustle of the city.

OTHER CASITAS. The other casitas include a modern bathtub with a stunning lakeview. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Casita Lago’s other casitas – each with its own sophisticated interiors – include a lake house with a rustic tin can bathtub outside (P7,124); a Bali-inspired room with a large tub inside by the window (P7,598); a Maldives-inspired room with direct access to the lake (P8,398); and a family lake house (P11,998) with a 180-degree view and two queen beds, one sofa bed, and an outdoor hammock.

SAME VIBES. Other casitas offer different spaces and layouts. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

A stay at Casita Lago is just what a frazzled mind and an overworked body may need after a fast-paced, busy week at work. It’s a worthy, out-of-town option for parents who need to take a break, couples in need of a private and intimate getaway, or friends and family members looking to enjoy nature and bond over water activities on the lake. Just being at the property alone, without an agenda or itinerary, can be healing already on its own. – Rappler.com

Casita Lago is located at 349 Barangay San Lorenzo Rd, San Pablo City, Laguna. Guests can inquire and book through Airbnb, Facebook, or Instagram.