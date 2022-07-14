Boracay is one of the ‘World’s Greatest Places of 2022,’ according to TIME

MANILA, Philippines – The beautiful island of Boracay has been named as one of the World’s Greatest Places of 2022, according to the prestigious yearly list of international magazine TIME.

The list features 50 tourist spots from all over the world. Alongside São Paulo, Bali, and other well-known attractions, Boracay was hailed as a “Paradise Reborn.”

The popular Aklan island is endorsed by local and foreign tourists as one of the best beaches in the world, due to its white sand beaches and crystal blue waters. On top of that, the island is also filled with a variety of restaurants, hotels, and bars that would be perfect for all kinds of tropical getaways.

In the article, TIME said how former President Duterte regarded the island as a “paradise lost,” or a “cesspool,” and ordered for its temporary closure due to the growing trash problem.

“The once brilliant white sand and clear waters of Boracay Island were choking on the trash and traffic that comes from two million annual visitors. It reached a nadir in 2018, when Duterte closed down all tourism on the island for six month – an emergency Band-Aid for decades of ecological abuse,” TIME remarked.

Although this abrupt closure initially had a severe impact on the local economy, it also gave the island a much-needed break from hosting an estimated 19,000-person crowd every day.

Boracay was eventually able to recapture its former splendor. The native flora and fauna had been considerably restored by the time it was fully reopened in early 2022. The island now boasts pristine azure waters and a more spacious beach shore.

“As of February 2022, international visitors can finally revel in this revamped, recuperated, natural playground after what was effectively a three-year convalescence,” added TIME.

According to TIME, the list was compiled through a series of nominations from their “international network of correspondents and contributors.” They particularly picked the ones that could potentially offer “new and exciting experiences” this coming year.

Other places included in the list were: Ras Al Khaimah, UAE; Park City, Utah; Galapagos Islands; Dolni Morava, Czech Republic; Seoul, South Korea; Great Barrier Reef, Australia; Doha, Qatar; Detroit; Kerala, India; The Arctic; Ahmedabad, India; Nairobi, Kenya; València, Spain; Queenstown, New Zealand; Hwange National Park, Zimbabwe; and more.

In the past years, Boracay also bagged other awards, such as Asia’s Leading Beach Destination for the fifth time and Asia’s Leading Dive Destination for a third consecutive time during the 28th World Travel Awards 2021. It also was named one of the Traveler’s Top Islands of 2021 in the Conde Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards, alongside Siargao and Palawan. Boracay was also among the Top 25 Asia’s Best Beaches of TripAdvisor’s 2019 Travelers’ Choice Awards. – with reports from Bea Bertuldo/Rappler.com

Bea Bertuldo is a Rappler intern.