LOOK: ‘House of Paintings’ in Negros Occidental seen as creative tourism booster

ARTISTS AT WORK. Budding artists work on a mural outside the House of Paintings of the Cadiz City government.

The new art hub is home to 70 paintings owned by the Cadiz City government

BACOLOD, Philippines – A new art hub in Cadiz City, Negros Occidental, is being hailed by tourism officials as a “creative tourism” booster in the province.

Jennylind Cordero, Department of Tourism-Western Visayas chief tourism operations officer, said on Saturday, March 2, lauded the newly-opened art hub dubbed as “House of Paintings” in Cadiz City , 55.7 kilometers north from Bacolod.

“Definitely, this is a boost to DOT’s newest thrust: ‘creative tourism,'” Cordero said.

She described creative tourism as the “spur plug” for a new era in travel, and that the concept dwells on the artistic creations of Filipino artists and their societal impact.

LOCAL ARTISTS. Some of the art pieces inside House of Paintings. Photo by Cadiz City Government

Cordero said Cadiz’s “House of Paintings” is expected to create a multiplier effect that will help transform the community from being famours for dried fish into the next flourishing “tourism haven” in Western Visayas.

The new art hub, which is home to 70 city-owned paintings, was officially opened to the public on February 19, in line with the observance of Arts Month.

Write Ver Pacete, one of the tourism gurus in Negros, commended Cadiz Mayor Salvador “Bading” Escalante, Jr. for coming up with the noble idea of establishing a permanent home for noteworthy art pieces courtesy of artists not only in Cadiz but in Negros Island.

Escalante said that the “House of Paintings” was set up just “by chance.”

VISUAL ARTIST. Tom Alvarado, one of the famous and prized visual artists in Negros shows young artists of Cadiz how to paint ‘with the heart’ during an art workshop in the House of Paintings. Cadiz City Government

The art hub is located in the compound of the Philippine Normal University-Visayas (PNU-V) in Barangay Zone 1, Cadiz, in what used to be the old and dilapidated former headquarters of the Boy Scout of the Philippines (BSP).

When the city government was looking for an alternative event venue, the former BSP headquarters was accidentally spotted, Escalante recalled. He said a study was conducted on repurposing the structure and later on the project proposal was submitted.

The city government spent P5 million for a three-phase renovation completed in five years.

WORKSHOP. A painting workshop for elementary and high school students held inside the House of Paintings on February 19, 2024, as part of Cadiz’s observance of this year’s Arts Month celebration.

During a walk-through inspection of the building prior to its opening on February 19, the mayor said he found the space “too bare” and he brought some of the paintings from the new city hall.

Not contented, the mayor ordered the immediate migration of more paintings from the city’s stock room until they there were 70 art works housed in the newly-renovated BSP headquarters.

During the opening in February visitors were amazed to see so many beautiful paintings adorning the hall, leading instant baptism of the building as the “House Paintings.”

Pacete said Escalante, through the new art hub, “reawakened” Negros’ passion for the arts. – Rappler.com