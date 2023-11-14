How to plan your trip to Ilocos and La Union

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

This 5-day itinerary allows you to enjoy both tourist spots over the weekend or long holiday!

Ilocos and La Union are favorite destinations for trips over the weekend or long holidays. La Union is a famous surfing destination while Ilocos combines beautiful beaches, fetching landscapes, and historic attractions. Both are also accessible by public transportation and private vehicles. If you carefully plan your itinerary, you can visit both places in one trip.

Starting your trip

By air

There are direct flights from Manila to Laoag. Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines have regular flights for this route. Book in advance to get the lowest possible prices.

By land

There are also frequent buses bound for Laoag or Vigan from Metro Manila. For this itinerary, you’ll start your trip in Laoag. Overnight buses cost up to P800+++ depending on the seat class you book and bus company.

Best time to visit

Both are year-round destinations but will depend on the activities you want to do. Ilocos is a popular summer getaway destination. So, if you’re planning to visit during its ideal time, the summer months from March to May are perfect. If you want to go surfing in La Union, October to April are ideal months to visit.

NATURAL. Kapurpurawan Rock Formation. Joshua Berida/Rappler

Getting around

The most convenient way to visit the attractions of La Union and Ilocos is to hire a tricycle. This is your affordable option if you’re not bringing your own vehicle. You can also take public transportation, but the waiting time between rides might take longer than expected and there might be no direct routes between places. A tricycle rental for a day costs around P250-P600+++ a day depending on your itinerary. If you’re traveling with a large group or if it’s within your budget, you can rent a van with driver for a day for around P3,500.

RIDE. You can ride a kalesa while exploring Vigan. Joshua Berida/Rappler

Itinerary

The itinerary below assumes you start with one full day.

Day 0

Take the overnight bus from Cubao to Laoag City. The bus fare is around P800+++ depending on the bus company and the seat class. The fancier and better equipped a bus is (e.g. with toilet) the higher the price tag.

Day 1

FAMOUS FACADE. Admire the UNESCO-listed Paoay Church. Joshua Berida/Rappler

You’ll most likely arrive early in the morning. Head on over to your accommodation to leave your things and rest for a bit. You can also get something to eat before hitting the road again to explore Ilocos. For this leg of your trip, you’ll explore the famous attractions of Paoay. The Saint Augustine Church, also known as the Paoay Church, is one of the most recognizable churches in the Philippines. Its baroque aesthetic and large buttresses are its distinctive features. It’s a National Cultural Treasure and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Malacañang of the North used to be the official residence of the Marcoses when they were in the province. It has exhibits and display rooms which visitors can view. Not too far from the mansion is Paoay Lake, a national park since the ’60s. You can take pictures of the lake from the mansion or ask your driver to take you to viewpoints.

CHALLENGE. Try to stay balanced while sandboarding. Joshua Berida/Rappler

One of the highlights of a trip to this part of Ilocos (at least in my opinion) are the sand dunes of Paoay. I enjoyed the 4×4 jeep ride and sandboarding when I did this trip. After exploring Paoay and returning to Laoag, you can check out the Sinking Bell Tower, St. William’s Cathedral, Museo Ilocos Norte, and/or the Laoag City Hall.

RACER. 4×4 jeep ride in the Paoay Sand Dunes. Joshua Berida/Rappler

Fees:

P2,500 for Paoay sand dunes 4×4 jeep ride (max of up to 5 persons)

P10 for Malacañang of the North entrance fee

P250 for tricycle tour of Paoay area (you might have to pay extra or tip the driver if you’ll let him wait long)

Day 2

WIND POWER. Bangui Windmills. Joshua Berida/Rappler

After breakfast, start your day by exploring the southern region of Ilocos Norte. You can hire a tricycle to visit Cape Bojeador Lighthouse, Kapurpurawan Rock Formation, and Bangui Windmills. The Cape Bojeador Lighthouse is a well-maintained and preserved relic of the Spanish colonial era. Its strategic location guided the ships that sailed past more than a century ago. The Bangui Windmills are a source of renewable energy but these massive structures towering over the coastline have also become tourist attractions. The Kapurpurawan Rock Formation draws the attention of visitors because of its distinct and fetching appearance. After touring, head back to Laoag and cap your day off with a nice local dish.

Fees:

P600 for tricycle tour (you might have to pay extra or tip the driver if you’ll let him wait long)

P20 for Cape Bojeador Lighthouse entrance fee

Day 3

OLD SCHOOL. Vigan’s traditional architecture is worth a visit. Joshua Berida/Rappler

Check out of your accommodation and try to leave Laoag as early as possible. You can catch a bus bound for Vigan. The fare is roughly up to P190 depending on the bus company. As soon as you arrive in Vigan, make your way to your accommodation, and leave your things in their storage if you can’t check in yet.

RETRO. Walk along the cobblestone streets of Vigan. Joshua Berida/Rappler

The most famous attraction in Vigan is Calle Crisologo. Vigan’s historic center is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Its cobblestone streets and old buildings will take you back to Spanish colonial times. Here you can go souvenir shopping or try the local products. Return at night to see the street in its dimly lit splendor. Make your way to Plaza Salcedo and Vigan Cathedral. The latter is a baroque-inspired church that has a fetching exterior and interior. Make your way up to the Bantay Church Bell Tower. The staircase will lead you to an overlooking view of the surroundings. After hours of walking around, take a breather at Plaza Burgos, which was named after the martyr Padre Burgos.

Other attractions and things to do if you have the interest or budget include:

Baluarte Zoo

Pagburnayan Jar Factory

Crisologo Museum

Arce Mansion

Syquia Mansion (former home of President Elpidio Quirino)

Wrap up your day by trying any (or all) of the famous food in Ilocos such as longganisa, pinakbet, bagnet, and empanada.

Day 4

SURF’S UP. La Union is a famous surfing destination. Joshua Berida/Rappler

Try to leave as early as possible and board any bus that stops at La Union. The bus fare is around P275 to P340 depending on the class and company. The trip takes around 2.5 hours. Once in La Union, make your way to your chosen accommodation near San Juan.

One of the reasons people visit La Union is to try surfing. There are many surf schools and shops near the beach. After leaving your things at your accommodation, you can hit the beach and try surfing.

LESSONS. Get surfing lessons while in La Union. Joshua Berida/Rappler

Surfing fees:

P400-P500/hour surfing lesson

P200-P300+++/hour surfboard rental

P600+++ for half day surfboard rental

P800+++ for whole day surfboard rental

*Rates may vary depending on the surf school or shop you take lessons or rent a board from.

After lunch, head on over to Tangadan Falls.

FALLS. Drop by Tangadan Falls while in La Union. Joshua Berida/Rappler

The waterfall is a popular attraction in La Union. It’s also accessible with a guided hike. Go swimming in the pools or simply hang out and enjoy the views. There are also spots where you can go cliff diving/jumping.

JUMP. Cliff jumping is one of the activities you can do while in Tangadan Falls. Joshua Berida/Rappler

Fees:

P30 entrance fee

P500 guide fee for up to six persons

P50 life jacket rental

How to get to Tangadan Falls: From San Juan or San Fernando, board a jeep bound for San Gabriel. Tell the driver you’re on your way to the waterfall; he’ll tell you which stop to get off at. The fare is around P20. From the drop-off point, hire a tricycle to take you to the start of the trail. The minimum fare is around P50. Alternatively, you can hire a tricycle from San Juan directly to the start of Tangadan Falls trail for around P500.

After spending the afternoon at Tangadan Falls, dine out or enjoy the night life at San Juan.

Day 5

Check out of your accommodation and have brunch or lunch somewhere in town. Before leaving La Union, drop by the Ma-Cho Temple. This Taoist place of worship is a striking piece of architecture with its Chinese pagodas, gardens, towers, and statues of deities, dragons, and lions. Constructed in the 1970s, it’s the first such temple in the country. After exploring the temple complex, take the bus back to Metro Manila. The fare is around P750 depending on the bus company and class.

GRAND. Ma-Cho Temple. Joshua Berida/Rappler

There’s more to do in both places if you have the time and the budget. This 5-day itinerary allows you to enjoy both over the weekend or long holiday.

How much will you spend?

A budget of roughly P13,000 each for at least two people covers 5 days and 4 nights for a tour around the places mentioned above in Ilocos and La Union. This budget includes bus rides coming from Manila and the return trip, mid-priced accommodation, tricycle tours, entrance fees, buses between towns and cities, meals, the 4×4 jeep ride, and other activities. You’ll spend less if you’re traveling with a larger group sharing transportation, accommodation, and activity costs. You’ll also reduce your expenses if you eat the cheapest food and drinks available and choose the cheapest accommodation in town. – Rappler.com

