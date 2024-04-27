Luzon
Luzon
Nueva Ecija

You can visit the old Pantabangan town in Nueva Ecija that reemerges amid droughts

Iya Gozum

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

You can visit the old Pantabangan town in Nueva Ecija that reemerges amid droughts

A 300-year-old Pantabangan town reappeared after El Niño phenomenon caused the water to recede, on April 24, 2024.

Angie de Silva/Rappler

The old sunken town is considered a cultural heritage zone

MANILA, Philippines – Remnants of the old Pantabangan town in Nueva Ecija has reappeared after water in the Pantabangan Dam receded due to an El Niño-induced drought.

When the Pantabangan Dam was built in the 1970s, the town submerged under water. Since then, the abandoned town would reemerge whenever water levels are extremely low.

Slate, Rubble, Archaeology
REMNANTS. A visitor checks out the remnants of the heritage site. Pantabangan’s tourism office urges visitors not to litter and take away bricks or other fragments from the site.

It is now considered a cultural heritage zone through a local ordinance and attracts tourists when it reappears.

While they allow visitors in the heritage site, Pantabangan’s tourism office reminds the public not to litter, bring food, get fragments of the structures, or set up camp.

Land, Nature, Outdoors
EXPOSED. The soil in the centuries-old town, now exposed to the sun after it reemerged, is rough and cracked.

Among the remains of the old settlement are St. Andrew Parish Church built in the 19th century and an old public cemetery.

Entrance fee to the dam area is P20. Tourists have to take a boat ride from Pantabangan Dam to get to the sunken town which will cost P150. You have to take another boat ride get to the old cemetery. Visits are limited to 40 minutes. The heritage site is open from 6 am to 12 noon.

Rubble, Architecture, Building
BURIED. All remains in the sunken public cemetery were moved to a new cemetery before the whole town was flooded with water from the dam.

Pantabangan Dam, built on Pampanga River, is one of the largest reservoirs in Southeast Asia. Around 1,300 people had to be relocated to give way to the dam’s construction. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

How does this make you feel?

Loading
Download the Rappler App!
Face, Happy, Head

author

Iya Gozum

Iya Gozum covers the environment, agriculture, and science beats for Rappler.
More from Iya Gozum

excessive heat

Philippine tourism

tourism