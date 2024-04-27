You can visit the old Pantabangan town in Nueva Ecija that reemerges amid droughts

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Remnants of the old Pantabangan town in Nueva Ecija has reappeared after water in the Pantabangan Dam receded due to an El Niño-induced drought.

When the Pantabangan Dam was built in the 1970s, the town submerged under water. Since then, the abandoned town would reemerge whenever water levels are extremely low.

REMNANTS. A visitor checks out the remnants of the heritage site. Pantabangan’s tourism office urges visitors not to litter and take away bricks or other fragments from the site.

It is now considered a cultural heritage zone through a local ordinance and attracts tourists when it reappears.

While they allow visitors in the heritage site, Pantabangan’s tourism office reminds the public not to litter, bring food, get fragments of the structures, or set up camp.

EXPOSED. The soil in the centuries-old town, now exposed to the sun after it reemerged, is rough and cracked.

Among the remains of the old settlement are St. Andrew Parish Church built in the 19th century and an old public cemetery.

Entrance fee to the dam area is P20. Tourists have to take a boat ride from Pantabangan Dam to get to the sunken town which will cost P150. You have to take another boat ride get to the old cemetery. Visits are limited to 40 minutes. The heritage site is open from 6 am to 12 noon.

BURIED. All remains in the sunken public cemetery were moved to a new cemetery before the whole town was flooded with water from the dam.

Pantabangan Dam, built on Pampanga River, is one of the largest reservoirs in Southeast Asia. Around 1,300 people had to be relocated to give way to the dam’s construction. – Rappler.com