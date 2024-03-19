WATCH: The Chocolate Hills controversy in 1 minute

The Captain's Peak Resort is now at the center of the debate on structures built within the vicinity of Chocolate Hills in Bohol

CEBU, Philippines – On March 6, one video was widely shared by Filipinos: a drone shot of a resort built on the foot of three Chocolate Hills.

This video transformed a quiet village in the municipality of Sagbayan, Bohol, into a convergence point for media outlets, government officials, and environmental experts overnight.

Senator Nancy Binay has already called for a probe into the construction of structures within the vicinity of the Chocolate Hills following statement after statement released by concerned authorities in the wake of the viral video.

Rappler Visayas reporter John Sitchon gives a rundown of the events that led to the closure of Captain’s Peak Resort and the nationwide investigation into structures within the protected areas of Chocolate Hills.

Watch this one-minute explainer of the Chocolate Hills controversy. – Rappler.com