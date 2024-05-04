You can now send your Korean visa application via mail

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Going to South Korea? The Korean Visa Application Center in the Philippines has just announced a new convenient process for Filipino applicants!

MANILA, Philippines – Talk about convenience! The Korea Visa Application Center (KVAC) in the Philippines now allows visa applications to be sent through mail, KVAC announced on its website.

Starting May 1, 2024, Filipino applicants no longer need to submit their Tourist Visa (C-3-9) Application forms in person anymore and can submit them via KVAC’s assigned courier service W Express. However, non-Filipinos and other types of visas must still submit their applications personally.

W Express is the only accredited courier service of KVAC so far. They operate nationwide and have multiple branches across regions.

For a smoother process, KVAC recommends applicants to plan their Korea trip itinerary at least four weeks prior to the planned flight date. All necessary visa requirements are found on the Korean Embassy website. Applicants just need to visit a W Express branch nearest them with a National ID card to “help W Express verify your identification,” KVAC said.

The application and mailing fee per head costs P1,900 and will be collected on-site. Typically, the service duration will take 14-16 working days, beginning from W Express’ receipt of your application form until delivery of the passport.

In January, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea announced it will be simplifying the requirements for Korean visa applications for specific types of applicants and their immediate family members from February 1 to December 31 of this year.

In the same month, South Korea announced that it was set to launch the Hallyu visa, which will allow foreign Korean culture enthusiasts to reside in the country for up to two years. The Hallyu visa program will provide opportunities for non-Koreans to participate in South Korea’s culture and entertainment industries. – Rappler.com