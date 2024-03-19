[WATCH] #ShareAsia: Winter flower viewing at Hasedera in Kamakura, Japan

Flower viewing is a main attraction at Kamakura's Hasedera, as its gardens are full of colors every single month

No trip to Kamakura City, south of Tokyo, is complete without a visit to the Hasedera or Hase Temple. The temple, which is almost 1,300 years old, is a 5-minute walk from the Hase Station of the Enoden Line.

Hasedera sits on the slope of a hill overlooking Sagami Bay, and some people call it the “Temple of Flowers” because various species bloom on its grounds throughout the year.

Flower viewing is a main attraction at Kamakura’s Hasedera, as its gardens are full of colors every single month. Aside from seeing one of Japan’s tallest wooden Buddhist statues, you can also visit a museum, a library, and a prayer and offering cave. Here, visitors can also see Jizo statues and two National Treasures: the Temple Bell and the Hanging Buddha Image.

