Go green! Here are the top 5 ‘most sustainable’ PH tourist spots, according to DENR

They are under the 'Green Economy Model,' a collective of local destinations praised for its conservation efforts and sustainable practices!

MANILA, Philippines – If part of your 2024 goals is to live more sustainably and travel more consciously, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has named three local destinations championing conscious tourism: Palawan, Bohol, and Surigao del Norte.

According to digital travel platform Agoda, the three tourist spots are part of the Philippine government’s Green Economy Model (GEM), which is a collective of local destinations recognized for their conservation efforts, their sustainable goods, practices, and services, as well as their effective coral reef ecosystem management.

Coron, Palawan

Coron, Palawan leads the list, traveled to for its pristine turquoise waters, lush islands, and stunning, quiet beaches. Eco-conscious tourists are encouraged to learn more about natural farming on a day tour at Coron Natural Farms, a generations-old eco-tourism and indigenous farming institute.

Guests can enjoy a farm-to-table and reef-to-table dining experience here, with meals made from local produce like arugula, chicken, eggs, and various seafood. The seafood is harvested from the reef which is protected by the farm’s ridge-to-reef structure.

To explore underater, Agoda also recommends the Coron Palawan Reef & Wrecks Tour, which introduces travelers to marine life and an abandoned gunboat wreck.

Panglao, Bohol

Panglao in Bohol – also known for its picturesque beaches and diving spots – is an eco-friendly destination starting from the Bohol-Panglao International Airport. Tagged as “the green gateway,” the Philippines’ first eco-airport features natural air ventilation and harnesses solar energy to meet one-third of its electrical needs. Its beaches even have regular clean-ups, which tourists can join in on!

It is a short boat ride away to Balicasag Island, which is a must-visit marine sanctuary with sea turtles and beautiful corals. Agoda recommends a boat tour around the island, where tourists can learn more about the preservation efforts of Boholanos.

Siargao, Surigao del Norte

The tropical surfing haven boasts a diverse ecosystem that is protected by its locals, through regular beach clean-ups, marine sanctuaries, and reforestation projects. The island’s many mom-and-pop businesses also engage in eco-friendly, sustainable practices, such as using renewable energy, organic toiletries, and serving locally-sourced food.

Agoda suggests boat tours of Siargao’s hidden Sugba Lagoon, exploration tours of mangrove forests, and a hiking day in Corregidor Island.

Aside from Coron, Panglao, and Siargao, Puerto Galera and El Nido in Palawan are also part of the GEM collective, respectively.

In January, Agoda cited Bohol, Siargao Island, Davao City, Iloilo City, and Cagayan De Oro as the most-searched travel destinations of Pinoys for 2024. In December, Agoda named Iloilo City as the top “Tastiest Travel Destination” of 2023, followed by Roxas City in Capiz, Davao City, and Angeles City in Pampanga. – Steph Arnaldo/Rappler.com