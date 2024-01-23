Book it! Here are the PH’s top 5 most-searched travel destinations for 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – How’s your 2024 travel calendar doing? Seems like both local and international travelers’ itineraries are set on the Philippines this year, as travel booking platform Agoda shared 2024’s top five “Philippines’ New Horizons” – a list of local destinations most searched by travelers year-on-year.

These emerging travel spots are “fast growing in popularity,” Agoda said, based on a “significant growth in interest” from users here and abroad. It comes as no surprise that the beautiful province of Bohol tops the list, with a 72% increase in searches just after a year. Hello Chocolate Hills, Loboc River, cave pools, and the pristine beaches of Panglao, among many other nature sights!

In May 2023, The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) declared Bohol Island as a Global Geopark – the first in the Philippines. This is a seal of recognition of the provincial government’s efforts to rise from the devastation of the magnitude 7.2 earthquake that struck Bohol on October 15, 2013.

Surigao del Norte’s Siargao Island comes in second place with a 32% increase in searches – the small, teardrop-shaped island and humble tourist haven found at the northeastern coast of Mindanao is hailed as the country’s surf paradise. It was also recognized as Time’s World Greatest Places in 2021 and among Condé Nast’s Best Islands in Asia in October 2023, alongside Boracay and Palawan; and one of the best holiday destinations of 2020 in December 2019.

In third place is Davao City with a 23% rise. Known as the “gateway to Mindanao,” Davao City is suited for travelers looking for outdoor sightseeing activities, sandy beaches like Dahican Beach and Kaputian Beach, and lush, green areas like Eden Nature Park. Try durian while you’re at it!

In fourth place is foodie haven Iloilo City, the first Philippine province that bagged a spot on UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network, representing the field of gastronomy. In fifth place is Cagayan De Oro, a city for adrenaline junkies who want to experience whitewater rafting or spelunking at Kweba de Oro, a cave with a 40-meter descent.

In November, Agoda listed Singapore, Bangkok, and Tokyo respectively as the most popular destinations of Filipino solo travelers. In December, Agoda named Iloilo City as the top “Tastiest Travel Destination” of 2023, followed by Roxas City in Capiz, Davao City, and Angeles City in Pampanga. – Steph Arnaldo/Rappler.com