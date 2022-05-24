Do you dare? Nightmares Manila Haunted Attraction opens at this location!

Scaring is caring! What was formerly Asylum Manila is now Nightmares MNL, a 5-in-1 haunted attraction with horror houses, escape rooms, and zombie chases.

MANILA, Philippines – Because scaring is caring, we’re letting you in on a little spooky secret: what was formerly Asylum Manila in Quezon City is now Nightmares Manila, the newest Haunted Attraction in Metro Manila, opening its deathly doors to the public on Friday, May 27.

If you dare, you can visit Nightmares Manila at their new Parañaque City location along Dr. A. Santos Ave. (Sucat) cor. Rainbow Drive, Goodwill 2 Subdivision, Brgy. BF Homes. It can be found at the back of UCPB Sucat and Hyundai Sucat. Starting Friday, it will be open daily from 4 pm to 12 midnight.

If you like jump scares, live actors, special effects, and movie-style animatronics, you can pick from two of the 5-in-1 haunted attraction’s haunted houses – there’s the Nightmares Haunted House, which is a dark, walk-through horror attraction; and the Haunted School House, which is a Japanese-themed haunted schoolhouse.

Nightmares Manila’s other spine-chilling attractions include the Zombie Assault, an interactive shooting gallery-style game where guests can “shoot” at live zombie actors, targets, and props coming your way; and four Escape Rooms, each with its own set of puzzles, mini-games, and special scary effects. You can choose from Escape The Serial Killer, The Heist, the Jigsaw-themed The Cell, and Pharaoh’s Curse.

The regular rate for the Nightmares Haunted House is P699 on weekdays and P799 for weekends and holidays. The VIP/vloggers pass, which allows you first-in-line perks and permission to take photos and videos inside, costs P1,499 for any day of the week. To add the Haunted Schoolhouse, it’s P399 for the daily price and P599 for vloggers; while the Zombie Assault costs P299 and the Escape Rooms cost P300 on weekdays each (3-6 persons per room) and P500 each on weekends/holidays (3-4 persons per room).

Once all that adrenaline has built you up an appetite, the Nightmares Cafe is open to guests looking for hot meals, beverages, and sweets.

If you’re ready to visit “where all your nightmares come true,” you must make a reservation first to secure your slot via Nightmares MNL’s phone numbers. Tickets are available to purchase online or on-site via ticket booth. COVID-19 guidelines are still being implemented throughout the attraction.

Nightmares Manila also accepts group rates, party packages, team building, and company events. For more information, you can check them out online.

Its predecessor, Asylum Manila, first opened along 1148 E. Rodriguez Sr. Avenue, New Manila, Quezon City in 2019. It featured over 50 horror-themed rooms and passages. – Steph Arnaldo/Rappler.com