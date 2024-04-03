WATCH: Crossing the Zabali hanging bridge in Baler

The structure serves the locality and also gives visitors a unique experience

The Zabali hanging bridge in Baler, Aurora, is both a thing of beauty and a benefit to its community. Spanning 136 meters, the structure serves the locality and also gives visitors a unique experience.

Constructed out of planks of wood, rope, and metal wires, the bridge is primarily used by Zabali locals to shorten their commute around the island. Students, farmers, and tourists alike cross the bridge daily to get to where they need to be. Some children living in the area have also found ways to use the hanging bridge as a form of recreation, as a jump-off point into the waters below.

In this video, join Rappler multimedia producer Nina Liu and virtually experience crossing the Zabali hanging bridge. – Rappler.com

#ShareAsia highlights the best and most sought-after experiences in the Asia-Pacific region. It’s a content and resource hub for tourists and locals alike seeking new, exciting experiences in the region.