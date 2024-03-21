WATCH: A trip to Aurora’s Millennium Tree at Ronquillo Balete Ecopark

Housed at the Ronquillo Balete Ecopark, this balete tree is estimated to be around 600 years old

When visiting Aurora province, a must-see attraction is the majestic Millennium Tree in the town of Maria Aurora. Housed at the Ronquillo Balete Ecopark, this balete tree is estimated to be around 600 years old. Although its exact age has not been determined, locals believe it to be the biggest of its kind in Asia.

Standing at 48 meters high, with a crown as wide as 100 meters and a circumference of 56 meters as of January 2024, the Millennium Tree feels as imposing as it is beautiful. When accompanied by a local guide from the ecopark, visitors can enter the interior chamber of the tree and marvel at its massive roots and branches up close.

Also found within the park complex is a garden area where visitors can explore and take Instagrammable photos! Watch this video to see the mesmerizing Millennium tree for yourself. – Rappler.com

