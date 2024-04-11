WATCH: Visiting Doña Aurora Quezon’s ancestral house in Baler

Catch a glimpse of the life of former first lady Doña Aurora Quezon in this video

Located in Baler, Aurora, the ancestral house of Doña Aurora Quezon is a humble reminder of the former first lady’s impact on Philippine history.

After marrying then-Senate president Manuel L. Quezon in 1918 in Hong Kong, Aurora became the first officially recognized first lady of the Philippines when Quezon became president. Together, they had four children.

Today, Doña Aurora’s ancestral house stands on the land where their old nipa house once stood. It has since become a mini-museum that contains some of the first lady’s memorabilia.

Catch a glimpse of the life of Doña Aurora in this video. – Rappler.com