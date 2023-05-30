WATCH: A sea of clouds in Borongan, Eastern Samar

Borong Vista Point will be open to the public soon – here's the breathtaking view from there!

This video shows the breathtaking view from Borong Vista Point in Borongan, Eastern Samar. Borongan takes its name from the Waray word “borong,” which means fog – a fitting name for a city blanketed by clouds in the mornings and afternoons.

Borong Vista Point will be open to the public soon. Follow the Borongan City Information Office page on Facebook for updates!

Video courtesy of Rupert Ambil. – Rappler.com

