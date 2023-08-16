Join #FactsFirstPH community learning series on responsible digital citizenship

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Register to join the four remaining sessions of the five-part #FactsFirstPH community learning series on responsible digital citizenship, happening from August to December 2023 via Zoom

MANILA, Philippines – Digital technology is evolving rapidly. While social media can be used for social good, the same online tools have also been weaponized to mislead the public, cultivate an online culture that thrives on hate, create echo chambers, and polarize a nation.

Given this kind of online landscape, what does it take to be a responsible social media user? Why does digital citizenship matter?

These are some of the questions that the #FactsFirstPH initiative, through Rappler’s civic engagement arm MovePH, aims to answer in its five-part community learning series on responsible digital citizenship.

The series aims to highlight the importance of digital citizenship, especially in practicing civic engagement and promoting media and information literacy.

The first session, dubbed “Understanding the digital world we live in and our role in it”, was conducted on-ground in Lipa, Batangas last July 19. (READ: Reclaim the narrative: Understanding the role citizen journalism plays in the digital world) This session was done in partnership with De La Salle Lipa, LAVOXA Group of Publications, the Department of Interior and Local Government Calabarzon, and the Local Governance Regional Resource Center (LGRRC).

A special session on #ZeroCasualty, highlighting the importance of facts during disasters, was also held with various disaster risk reduction and management experts and advocates. During that session, groups discussed how communities and families can get more involved in disaster response and mitigation. This session was co-organized by Caritas Philippines, Media Educators of Mindanao, Oxfam Pilipinas, UP Visayas’ iWrite, The Gateway Publication of Central Mindanao University-College of Arts and Sciences, Explained PH, Bike Scouts, Center for Disaster Preparedness, and Youth Advocates for Climate Action Philippines.

The remaining four sessions will be held virtually via Zoom from August to December 2023. All webinar sessions are free of charge but slots are limited.

This series is in partnership with several schools and organizations in the Philippines namely:

Caloocan Young Leaders Initiative

Explained PH

FEU ACP3 Peace To All Youth Organization

Foundation for Media Alternatives

Holy Angel University

iWrite UP Visayas

Media Educators of Mindanao

Saint Paul Seminary

The Gateway – Central Mindanao University – College of Arts and Sciences

Umalohokan, Inc.

Xavier University Development Communication Department

Interested participants may sign up for all or any of the following sessions:

Digital rights and responsibilities

Thursday, August 31 at 4 pm

For this webinar session, a discussion on digital rights and responsibilities will be tackled. Participants will also learn about basic digital hygiene and how to manage and deal with online risks.

Mighty Magulang is one of the confirmed speakers.

Register here to join the second session.

Combatting disinformation

Friday, October 20 at 4 pm

This webinar session will focus on tackling the basics of fact-checking and how it works, and training participants to spot disinformation online and combat it.

Refresh this page to get access to this session’s registration form.

Staying informed in the digital age

Friday, November 24 at 4 pm

This session will feature a panel discussion on the importance of facts-based reporting in matters of public interest. Participants will learn more about the role and purpose of journalism, the standards and processes of quality journalism and why they matter; and the challenges and risks faced by journalists, among others.



Refresh this page to get access to this session’s registration form.

Civic engagement and participation

Friday, December 8 at 4 pm

This session will zoom in on the concrete steps that digital citizens can do to promote digital citizenship in their own communities and share opportunities they may take part in, including those done by #FactFirstPH.

Refresh this page to get access to this session’s registration form.

After registering, kindly wait for the confirmation message from MovePH. For inquiries, email move.ph@rappler.com. – Rappler.com

MovePH is also open to hearing from organizations interested to partner for the #FactsFirstPH community learning series. Feel free to reach out to move.ph@rappler.com.