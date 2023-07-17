Join this conversation with DRRM experts: How do we achieve #ZeroCasualty?

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – In a disaster-prone country like the Philippines, what can communities do to achieve #ZeroCasualty? What is the role of facts in disaster risk reduction and management (DRRM)?

To answer these questions and more, the #FactsFirstPH initiative, through Rappler’s civic engagement arm MovePH, is hosting a special session in commemoration of National Disaster Resilience Month titled, “#ZeroCasualty: How do we get there?” on Friday, July 28, at 1 pm via Zoom.

Throughout the years, both those in the national and local level have made it a point to achieve #ZeroCasualty and build a culture of proactive resiliency. As the effects of climate change become more evident, more innocent lives, livelihood, and opportunities are at risk. This is especially relevant in a country like the Philippines which sees an average of 20 tropical cyclones a year.

The session aims to pull together stakeholders from public and private sectors – including representatives from local disaster risk reduction and management offices, civil society, among others – to be part of this conversation on how we can realize #ZeroCasualty.

It also aims to highlight the role of individuals and various sectors in disaster preparedness, response, and recovery to achieve zero casualty.

This special session is part of the #FactsFirstPH community learning series which aims to discuss the basics and important concepts of responsible digital citizenship, as well as promote productive conversations on sectoral issues anchored on using social media for civic engagement.

