LIST: Go green with these International Youth Day 2023 activities

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Various local groups and youth organizations are celebrating International Youth Day in their own creative and sustainable ways

MANILA, Philippines – “Kabataan ang pag-asa ng kalikasan (The youth is the hope of nature)!”

This is the main call of different youth groups and organizations in the Philippines celebrating International Youth Day on August 12, following the United Nation’s (UN) theme, “Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World.”

International Youth Day is celebrated annually by various countries to raise awareness on pressing issues and recognize the role of the youth in education, civic engagement, and community development, among others.

This year, the UN aims to promote among the youth green skills or “knowledge, abilities, values, and attitudes needed to live in, develop, and support a sustainable and resource-efficient society.”

Aligned with this year’s goal, local groups are celebrating International Youth Day in their own creative and sustainable ways.

Here is a running list of groups and youth organizations around the country that advocate for a greener Philippines in support of International Youth Day.

ASEAN Youth Advocates

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations Youth Advocate is hosting a summit themed “Speak Your Truth: Empowering ASEAN Youth for a Resilient Future.” The event will be held on Saturday, August 12, at the Jose Rizal University in Mandaluyong City.

Participants may register here.

City Youth and Sports Development Office, San Jose del Monte, Bulacan

The City Youth and Sports Development Office of San Jose del Monte in Bulacan is organizing “A Rising City: Youth Trade Fair” on Saturday, August 12, at the River Park Esplanade (Amphitheater). Performances from various youth groups in the province are also expected. The fair will be open from 3 pm to 10 pm.

MakeSense Asia

MakeSense Asia Philippines is inviting everyone to join its weeklong Breakup Party happening from August 16 to 18 in various locations in Quezon City, Taguig, and La Union.

The event will feature activities such as spoken word poetry performances, art workshops, and singing competitions advocating for the environment. Participants may register in the following events for free:

Positive Youth Development Network

The Positive Youth Development Network is organizing Youth Hour 2023 from August 11 to 12 in Dumaguete City to highlight the importance of the youth’s participation and contribution in climate action and disaster risk reduction management (DRRM).The two-day event features a DRRM training, a youth concert, and a graphic design challenge. Participants may register here. Registration fees are required.

Red Cross Youth-Iloilo Chapter

Red Cross Youth’s Iloilo Chapter is organizing Arsiway Amigo, featuring an on-the-spot poster making, hip-hop dance competition, and lip-syncing competition, among others, on August 26.

A registration fee of ₱100 will be collected from non-participating youths, and an additional ₱20 for those who will participate in the competitions.

The full set of guidelines may be accessed through this link. Participants may register here. Registration for the event will close on August 18.

SK Federation-Cebu City

The Sangguniang Kabataan Federation in Cebu City is inviting everyone to join its lineup of activities happening from August to September. The activities include fun runs, concerts for a cause, pageants, and the Sangguniang Kabataan Congress, among others.

Social Watch Philippines

Social Watch Philippines is hosting a word art contest in line with its advocacy of a smoke-free environment. The contest is open to all Filipinos aged 15 to 24 years old. Deadline of submissions is on August 20 at 12 pm.

Interested participants may access the mechanics below.

Youth Affairs and Sports Development Office, Muntinlupa City

The Youth Affairs and Sports Development Office of Muntinlupa City is calling on participants to join its Linggo ng Kabataan video awareness contest. Submissions must tackle themes of youth volunteerism, anti-illegal human trafficking, mental health, and environmental awareness.

The contest is open to all youth officers and members who participated in the municipality’s Linggo ng Kabataan Pep Talk, which was held last August 10.

Deadline of submissions is on August 31. Winners will be announced on September 8.

Mechanics may be accessed below.

– with reports from Chariza Leen Crudo/Rappler.com

Do you know of other events and activities in celebration of International Youth Day? Email them to move.ph@rappler.com.

Chariza Leen Crudo is a Rappler volunteer from De La Salle University-Manila. She is currently in her last year taking up Bachelor of Arts in Communication Arts.