Now You Know PH joins Rappler’s Lighthouse Communities of Action

MovePH, Rappler’s civic engagement arm, features partners who are part of the Lighthouse platform. As a Lighthouse partner, Now You Know (NYK) PH’s content and calls to action may be accessed and promoted to a wider audience through Rappler. Check their Lighthouse page here.

Now You Know PH, a media platform established in 2018, is one of MovePH’s partner organizations joining Lighthouse.

NYK is a developing online media platform that aims to bring into light relevant information on pressing issues in the Philippines. It was established as a response to the rampant disinformation and misinformation on social media.

NYK took on the challenge to spark truthful discussions by providing factual and relevant information to the public. Through well-researched videos produced by its then small team, NYK strives to offer useful information to Filipino netizens.

As a Lighthouse community partner, NYK will be rolling out content to raise awareness about different social issues such as food security, education, health, peace and security, and transparency and accountability to its corporate, school, and church communities nationwide.

“What the 2022 elections revealed to us gave us goosebumps: In order to defeat the monster called disinformation, we need to be louder – we need to be everywhere. NYK is optimistic about hopping onto Lighthouse as a way for our content and message to be heard by wider online communities,” the group said.

They are proud to have organized their youth activation campaign Now You Vote 2022 to provide a platform to engage the youth in the 2022 elections. After the elections, they turned this effort into a long-term campaign against disinformation.

“The objective of the campaign is to provide the youth with a platform to have a more active, participative, and engaged role in the upcoming elections through factual and truthful reporting and conversations – by the youth, and primarily for the youth,” Now You Know said.

Sharing the goal of fighting against disinformation, NYK has also been Rappler’s partner organization for different initiatives, such as the #CourageON and #PHVote coalitions, and the fact-checking alliance #FactsFirstPH.

Check out NYK PH’s’ Lighthouse page by visiting https://nowyouknowph.rappler.com/. – with reports from Czecillia de Leon/Rappler.com

Czecilia de Leon is a Rappler intern from CIIT College of Arts and Technology. She is a 4th year multimedia arts student, focusing on video graphic motion.