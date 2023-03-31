Pitik Bulag joins Rappler’s Lighthouse Communities of Action

With Lighthouse, Pitik Bulag aims to provide aspiring cartoonists a platform to express their opinions and viewpoints on political and social issues

MovePH, Rappler’s civic engagement arm, features partners who are part of the Lighthouse platform. As a Lighthouse partner, Pitik Bulag’s content and calls to action may be accessed by a wider audience who benefit from Rappler’s reach. Check out their Lighthouse page here.

MANILA, Philippines – Pitik Bulag – a group of political cartoonists advocating for freedom of expression, truth, and democracy – is one of MovePH’s partner organizations joining Lighthouse.

Established in 2019, Pitik Bulag aims to provide aspiring cartoonists with a platform to express their opinions and viewpoints on political and social issues. Aside from creating cartoons, the group also holds editorial cartooning contests to encourage young artists to speak their minds, especially on essential topics, and stage online training on how to craft effective political cartoons.

Pitik Bulag is also part of #FactsFirstPH, a first-of-its-kind initiative committed to promoting truth in the public space and demanding accountability from those who harm it with lies. As a member, it actively fights disinformation through its visual interpretation of fact checks.

“We share the same objective with MovePH: to connect with communities online. We hope to spread awareness about the dangers of misinformation, using our art to encourage readers to be more discerning with the information they get online,” said Zachary Borromeo, who is known as Kartunista Zach and who manages Pitik Bulag.

Pitik Bulag will feature stories of change-makers from diverse fields and backgrounds to promote action-oriented initiatives among their readers on the Lighthouse platform. It also looks forward to writing commentaries on political and social issues. Through this, people can expect more diverse and engaging Pitik Bulag content.

“We hope that through this partnership, Pitik Bulag can strengthen its presence and credibility in social media. In this way, we can help more people be informed and interact with the page and eventually spark an intelligent and fruitful conversation among the public,” Borromeo said.

Check out their Lighthouse page by visiting pitikbulag.rappler.com. – Rappler.com.

Lighthouse Communities of Action integrates Rappler’s third pillar – the communities we have worked with since Rappler was launched in 2012 – into the platform. It also features collaboration across several efforts through Movements. Know more about this initiative here.

Here are some of our partners’ pages on Lighthouse:

If your organization is interested to partner with us, send an email to move.ph@rappler.com.