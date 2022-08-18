100DaysOfFacts: Promoting good governance through fact checking

The #100DaysOfFacts campaign by the #FactsFirstPH coalition will provide verified and credible information that will be of use to Filipinos as the new administration undertakes its first few months in office

MANILA, Philippines – The first 100 days of an elected president are some of the most crucial times of his term. They will set the tone for his administration.

What will be the government’s agenda? What are its priorities? How will it resolve issues that have long plagued the country, and how will it respond to new crises?

The #FactsFirstPH coalition is closely monitoring the appointments, policies, and events that occur in the first 100 days of the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., making sense of how these affect the daily lives of Filipinos.

The coalition thus launched the #100DaysOfFacts campaign to provide validated and credible information that will be of use to Filipinos as the new administration undertakes its first few months in office.

Fact checks will be produced to debunk any misconceptions and misrepresentations of policies, as well as false and misleading pronouncements by government officials that could affect citizens.

Explainers, TikToks, and other visual content will also be produced to break down the new policies that are proposed or will be implemented.

Webinars

The #100DaysOfFacts campaign will be introduced in a fact checking webinar on Friday, August 26. In this webinar, attendees will learn more about how to discern lies and debunk claims they encounter online, and to highlight why fact checking is critical to good governance.

There will be another webinar on Friday, September 30.

CourageON shows

A series of community shows, organized by Rappler’s civic engagement arm MovePH, will also be held from August to November. These aim to put a spotlight on pressing issues in the Philippines and the ways we can take collective action on them.

#SaysayNgKasaysayan, another campaign of #FactsFirstPH, goes hand-in-hand with the #100DaysOfFacts campaign. The ongoing initiative seeks to correct historical distortion on social media.

On October 8, the campaign will produce a wrap of the highlights of the administration’s first 100 days. – Rappler.com