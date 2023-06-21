Rappler+ briefing: Exploring the impact of disinformation on brands and consumers 

Join this online briefing to gain exclusive access to critical insights that can inform values-based advertising strategies

MANILA, Philippines – How does the presence of disinformation alongside ads impact consumer trust in affected brands? Do consumers hold brands accountable for the content that appears alongside their ads, even if the brand may not have direct control over their placements?

In partnership with data consultancy Nerve, we’re organizing a Rappler+ online briefing at 6 pm on Wednesday, July 12 to tackle these questions and more. The briefing, entitled “Exploring the impact of disinformation on brands and consumers,” will delve into the profound effects that the coexistence of disinformation and advertisements can have on audience behavior and brand perception.

The results of this study open up a bigger conversation around this critical issue plaguing the advertisement industry and the digital landscape.

By attending this online briefing, industry professionals, marketers, decision-makers, and members can gain exclusive access to critical insights that can inform values-based advertising strategies.

– Rappler.com