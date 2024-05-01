Newsbreak Chats: Why disinformation and health are a deadly combo

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
Bookmark this page to catch the discussion live on Thursday, May 2, at 4 pm!
MANILA, Philippines – When health is at stake, it’s not unusual to exhaust all means to find the right cure or way to address an existing medical issue.
Unfortunately, there are groups and individuals who take advantage of people’s desperation to get better. And they do this through disinformation about various health claims online.
On Thursday, Rappler technology editor Gelo Gonzales sits down with researcher Lorenz Pasion and campus journalist Jerry Yubal to discuss their reports on how disinformation and health intertwine dangerously and manifest through unverified products online.
Yubal, a recipient of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship, wrote an investigative report on how TikTok has become the new marketplace for unregistered and unverified health products. Pasion, also a fact-checker for Rappler, dissected the complicity of Facebook in the spread of advertisements about health products that peddle false cures.
Read their reports:
- How TikTok spreads false cures, false hopes
- How Facebook ads let foreign-managed health products spread, putting Filipinos at risk
How can these platforms help prevent further damage? Watch the discussion live on Thursday, May 2! – Rappler.com
