[WATCH] #StoryOfTheNation: What issues in health, pandemic response should future leaders act on?

With the 2022 Philippine elections coming up, several people share suggestions on how future leaders can prioritize the health and safety of Filipinos

MANILA, Philippines – The 2022 Philippine elections are fast approaching.

To get a glimpse of the #StoryOfTheNation, Rappler’s civic engagement arm MovePH and its partners asked Filipinos to share what issues in health and pandemic response they think future leaders should act on.

Among the issues they raised was the need for future leaders to prioritize the health and safety of the Filipinos. According to some Filipinos, this can manifest in the provision of adequate funding that will help the government to provide free and accessible health care to Filipinos, as well as, proper wages, and just benefits for healthcare workers.

Others, meanwhile, emphasized how future leaders must address the country’s acute need for more hospitals and medical facilities in the provinces to boost accessibility.

Know what other Filipinos have to say about the issue in this #StoryOfTheNation video made in partnership with MovePH, #CourageON coalition, #PHVote coalition, Bantay Bakuna, Coalition for People’s Right to Health, Council for Health and Development, Kilos na para sa Kabuhayan, Kalusugan at Karapatan, Juan Health PH, and Philippine Medical Students’ Association.

The video was premiered during MovePH’s #AtinAngPilipinas town hall on health and pandemic response in partnership with the aforementioned organizations. Check it out here.

How about you? What issues in health and pandemic response do you want future leaders to act on? Share your thoughts online with the hashtags #AtinAngPilipinas and #PHVote. – Rappler.com