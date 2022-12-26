ReliefPH: Help communities affected by Christmas Day flooding in Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental

Here is a running list of relief initiatives where you can donate

MANILA, Philippines – Several areas across Misamis Oriental and Misamis Occidental were flooded and hit by landslides on Christmas Day after the shear line in southern Philippines triggered localized thunderstorms.

Misamis Occidental was heavily affected, with at least two people reported to have died in a landslide in Oroquieta City.

In Misamis Oriental, Gingoog City was declared to be under a state of calamity, causing thousands to spend the holidays in evacuation centers.

To help communities in need, several organizations are leading donation drives and relief efforts to respond to the needs of affected families in the two provinces in Northern Mindanao.

MovePH, the civic engagement arm of Rappler, is collating and verifying these efforts through #ReliefPH. Here’s a list of initiatives where you can extend your help:

Angat Buhay Calamba Misamis Occidental and Angat Buhay Misamis Occidental Volunteers

Angat Calamba Misamis Occidental and Angat Buhay Misamis Occidental Volunteers are accepting in-kind donations, such as food, water, and usable clothes. You can dropped off the items at the following locations:

Emon’s Meatshop, D’Ban, Calamba, Misamis Occidental

Naomi’s Botanical Garden, Ozamiz City

You may also send cash donations through the following accounts:

GCash – 09158549455 (Ma. Liza Agura); 09485753022 (Charlyn C.)

BPI – 9369253805 (Ching)

Association of General Academic Strand of the Philippines

The Association of General Academic Strand of the Philippines is accepting cash donations to aid flood victims in Misamis Occidental.

You may send it through GCash at 09079182776 (Shane Clyvin Pollescas Caudilla).

GADTC – College Red Cross Youth Council

The Governor Alfonso D. Tan College Red Cross Youth Council is calling for cash and in-kind donations for Misamis Occidental flood victims.

In-kind donations – such as rice, bottled water, instant food, clothes, toiletries, baby diaper medicine, and blankets – are needed. These may be dropped off at the following locations in Tangub City:

Courtyard, Tangub City

Kenneth Bookstore

City Hall of Tangub City

Prince Hypermart

Cash donations are also accepted via GCash at 09777203580 (Jhestel Mercader).

Jose Rizal Memorial State University Supreme Student Government-Main Campus

The Supreme Student Government of Jose Rizal Memorial State University-Main Campus, in cooperation with the College Student Governments officers, is leading an initiative to help Misamis Occidental victims. It is accepting cash and in-kind donations.

Cash donations may be sent through the following channels:

GCash – 09563303079 (Mel Abib Laranjo)

Palawan and M Lhuillier – 09560343516 (John Reeve C. Insoy)

In-kind donations – such as food packs, hygiene kits, and other necessities – may be dropped off at Gate 2, Jose Rizal Memorial State University, Dapitan City, starting on December 27.

Kabalikat Civicom Global Media Center

Kabalikat Civicom, a network of active civic communicators, is accepting monetary donations for affected communities in Mindanao.

Donations may be sent through GCash at 09255033055 (Ybba Cruz).

La Salle University Ozamiz

La Salle University Ozamiz, Ozamiz City Golden Golden Lions Club, Ozamiz City Omega Leo Club, and Ozamisnong Matinabangon are accepting cash and in-kind donations to aid families in Misamis Occidental.

Cash donations may be sent through GCash at 09457663669 (Rose B. Alcontin) or at 09213511402 (Jeanelyn Potestas).

Relief goods – such as bottled water, rice, easy-open canned goods, floor mats, blankets, hygiene kits, and solar lamps – may be dropped at the following locations:

La Salle University Facade, Gate 6, Valconcha St., Ozamiz City

LIBCAP Super Express, Ozamiz City, Misamis Occidental

Alcon Enterprises, Rizal Avenue, Corner Recto St., 50th Brgy., Ozamiz City

Northwestern Mindanao State College of Science and Technology

The state college is accepting cash and in-kind donations to help affected communities in Misamis Occidental.

In-kind donations may be dropped off with the Northwestern Mindanao State College of Science and Technology (NMSCST) security personnel, Administration Building, NMSCST, Barangay Labuyo, Tangub City, Misamis Occidental.

Cash donations may be sent to 0917 470 0487 (Evans Rosauro Yonson, NMSCST extension director).

Rotaract Club of Ozamiz North District 3850

The Rotaract Club of Ozamiz North District 3850 is accepting cash and in-kind donations for affected families.

Cash donations may be sent via GCash at 09776370829.

In-kind donations may be dropped at 7/11 Maningcol, Ozamiz City, Misamis Occidental. You may also refer to the number provided above for further assistance.

Sangguniang Kabataan of Barangay Pan-ay, Clarin, Misamis Occidental

Barangay Pan-ay in Clarin, Misamis Occidental, is among those affected by the flooding. Its local Sangguniang Kabataan is in need of food packs, water, used clothes, and sleeping mats (banig) to cater to the needs of 825 affected families.

Donations may be sent to the local Sangguniang Kabataan chairman via GCash: 09051505636. People may also message the Sangguniang Kabataan secretary for any deliveries of goods to be donated to community members. According to the group, all donors will be posted in the comment section for transparency purposes.

Tangub City National High School Supreme Student Government

The Tangub City National High School Supreme Student Government is accepting monetary and in-kind donations.

Monetary donations are accepted through the following channels:

GCash – 09506860497 (Romel R.)

Landbank – 4476012967 (Mel Adrian Rondina)

In-kind donations – such as food, water, clothes, and medical supplies – may be dropped off at the Tangub City National High School Ground, Misamis Occidental, until Tuesday, December 27, at 1 pm.

The Bahin Project

The Bahin Project, a youth-led initiative based in Ozamiz, is accepting cash and in-kind donations.

Cash donations may be sent to the following accounts:

GCash – 09551834494 (Twinkle Gomos); or 09462395303 (Kim Christian Jayme)

Metrobank – 4503450173291 (Twinkle Gomos)

Paypal – twinkle.gomos@lsu.edu.ph

In-kind donations may be dropped at Treats Ozamiz, 50th District, Ozamiz City.

Youth and Students for Peace Pilipinas – Misamis Occidental Chapter

Youth and Students for Peace Pilipinas – Misamis Occidental Chapter launches a donation drive to help those affected in Misamis.

Cash donations may be sent through GCash at 09275436973 (Kenneth Jhester Haim).

In-kind donations – such as food, water, medicine, clothes, and sleeping materials – are accepted at 25 Magsaysay Drive, Lowerloboc, Oroquieta City.

– Rappler.com