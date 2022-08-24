ReliefPH: Help communities affected by Severe Tropical Storm Florita

Many Filipinos in Northern Luzon are in need of help following the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Florita. Here is a running list of relief initiatives where you can extend your help.

MANILA, Philippines – Several organizations are leading relief drives following the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Florita (Ma-on) on Tuesday, August 23.

The severe tropical storm made landfall in Maconacon, Isabela, on Tuesday morning. Northern Luzon bore the brunt of the storm, as Florita went on to cross Cagayan, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte on the same day. It also enhanced the southwest monsoon, dumping rain in several areas in Luzon and the Visayas.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, at least 1,344 families were affected by Florita as of 8 am Wednesday, August 24.

Below is a running list of relief initiatives where you can extend your help:

Cagayan Youth Advocates

Cagayan Youth Advocates is accepting monetary and in-kind donations to help affected communities in Baggao, Cagayan, and other municipalities in the province.

For cash donations, you may send them through the following channels:

GCash Sharlotte Ferrer – 0935-230-2648 Cyd Jesper Danguilan – 0966-472-3427

PayMaya Daniel Baculinao – 0939-325-8573

BDO Sarah Ferrer – 002740616496

Metrobank Zach Xavier Singson – 1033103807752



In-kind donations may be dropped off at the following locations. You may coordinate with the corresponding contact person for the in-kind donations.

Ugac Norte, Tuguegarao City

Sharlotte Ferrer – 0935-230-2648

San Vicente, Gattaran