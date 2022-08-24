ReliefPH: Help communities affected by Severe Tropical Storm Florita

MANILA, Philippines – Several organizations are leading relief drives following the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Florita (Ma-on) on Tuesday, August 23.
The severe tropical storm made landfall in Maconacon, Isabela, on Tuesday morning. Northern Luzon bore the brunt of the storm, as Florita went on to cross Cagayan, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte on the same day. It also enhanced the southwest monsoon, dumping rain in several areas in Luzon and the Visayas.
According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, at least 1,344 families were affected by Florita as of 8 am Wednesday, August 24.
Below is a running list of relief initiatives where you can extend your help:
Cagayan Youth Advocates
Cagayan Youth Advocates is accepting monetary and in-kind donations to help affected communities in Baggao, Cagayan, and other municipalities in the province.
For cash donations, you may send them through the following channels:
- GCash
- Sharlotte Ferrer – 0935-230-2648
- Cyd Jesper Danguilan – 0966-472-3427
- PayMaya
- Daniel Baculinao – 0939-325-8573
- BDO
- Sarah Ferrer – 002740616496
- Metrobank
- Zach Xavier Singson – 1033103807752
In-kind donations may be dropped off at the following locations. You may coordinate with the corresponding contact person for the in-kind donations.
Ugac Norte, Tuguegarao City
- Sharlotte Ferrer – 0935-230-2648
San Vicente, Gattaran
- Micah Gel Kadano – 0965-699-4648
Damayang Migrante
Damayang Migrante, a nonprofit organization that initially started as a relief mission for stranded overseas Filipino workers due to the pandemic, aims to provide hot meals for evacuees and affected communities in San Mateo, Rizal. People may donate or volunteer to help out.
For cash donations, you may send them through the following channels:
- BPI
- Jihad N. – 4649449347
- GCash
- Jihad N. – 0975-019-3153
You may send them a message through their Facebook page should you wish to get more information or express interest in volunteering.
GMA Kapuso
GMA Kapuso Foundation is leading relief operations to aid affected communities. They are accepting monetary donations via their bank accounts, such as Metrobank, PNB, Unionbank, UCPB, BDO, and Bank of Commerce. People may also send their donations via Cebuana Lhuillier. Additionally, others may donate through GCash, Shopee, PayMaya, Globe Rewards, Lazada, Zalora, and MegaMart.
You may refer to the following post for the details:
Kabataan Partylist Ilocos
Kabataan Partylist, a youth sectoral party and mass organization, is accepting monetary and in-kind donations to help affected communities in Ilocos Norte.
For cash donations, you may send them to the following accounts:
- GCash
- Angelica Galimba – 0909-442-0717
- UnionBank
- Angelica Galimba – 109656659403
In-kind donations may be dropped off at Bayan-Ilocos People’s Center, #64 Gov. A. Reyes St., Barangay VIII, Vigan City, Ilocos Sur.
Rotaract Club of Tuguegarao
Rotaract Club of Tuguegarao, a social service organization, is calling for donations to help Cagayanos affected by the severe tropical storm.
Cash donations may be sent through the following channels:
- BPI
- Divine Cagayan Suyu – 8699397004
- GCash
- Divine Cagayan Suyu – 0906-657-9876
- Landbank
- Divine Cagayan Suyu – 0126646410
You may send a private message through their Facebook page to coordinate regarding in-kind donations.
USL CECA
The University of Saint Louis Tuguegarao Center for Community Engagement and CICM Advocacies (USL CECA) is accepting monetary and in-kind donations to help those who were affected by Florita.
For monetary donations, you may send them to the following account:
- BPI
- University of Saint Louis Tuguegarao – 8691000681
It is accepting the following in-kind donations:
- Clothes
- Hygiene kits
- Food
- Blankets/malong
These may be dropped off at the University of Saint Louis, Mabini St., Tuguegarao City, Cagayan.
For more information, contact CECA director Ramil Corpuz at 0926-812-1151.
– with reports from Arjay Hije and Alek Mangasar/Rappler.com
Arjay Hije is a Rappler intern from the University of the Philippines Los Baños. He is an incoming communication arts senior focusing on written communication.
Alek Mangasar is a Rappler volunteer under MovePH. She is a 4th year journalism student at the University of Santo Tomas.
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.